Nikkita Lyons ambushed after impressive victory on WWE NXT

NXT Superstar Nikkita Lyons was ambushed by Kiana James following their match on this week's show.

It was recently announced that Lyons and fellow NXT 2.0 talent Zoey Stark would be making a trip to the main roster. The two will team up as part of the tournament to crown new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. On this week's show, however, Lyons had a one-on-one match against Kiana James, who had talked some trash about her opponent during the build-up.

Lyons' entrance kicked off NXT this week, and she wrestled in a fairly short contest against James. The 23-year-old's superior strength was on display as she defeated the self-proclaimed "smartest woman in NXT."

Following the contest, though, James wasn't done and attacked Lyons, leaving her beaten up in the middle of the ring.

Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark will look to proceed to the next round of the tag team tournament as they take on the veteran pairing of Natalya and Sonya Deville. It has not yet been announced when this match will take place.

