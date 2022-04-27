Nikkita Lyons attacked by former world champion on NXT 2.0

NXT Superstar Nikkita Lyons was attacked by former SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya following her match on NXT 2.0.

Lyons kicked off this week's edition of WWE's developmental show in a match against Lash Legend. Lyons and Legend have been feuding on the Tuesday night show for several weeks now and have left no love lost for each other in the ring.

Nikkita Lyons would eventually come out on top after the two women battled in a hard-fought back-and-forth contest. However, things didn't quite end there for Lyons.

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya emerged to attack Lyons after the match. Lash Legend then joined the Queen of Harts to take advantage of her already worn-out rival. During the beatdown, Cora Jade ran out to save Lyons, and the two managed to fight off the heels.

Natalya has previously made her mark in NXT 2.0 at the expense of Cora Jade, with the Queen of Harts attacking Jade during her first segment on the developmental brand.

Nikkita Lyons & Cora Jade will get their chance to get even at NXT Spring Breakin'

Nikkita Lyons and Cora Jade will get their opportunity for revenge against their attackers in the very near future.

Confirmed after the Lyons vs. Legend match, the four women will compete at NXT Spring Breakin' as the babyfaces will team up to take on Lash Legend and Natalya. The event is set to take place on Tuesday, May 3rd, 2022.

Other matches confirmed for the show include Bron Breakker vs. Joe Gacy for the NXT Championship and a triple threat match between Cameron Grimes, Solo Sikoa, and Carmelo Hayes for the North American Title.

Who do you think will come out on top at NXT: Spring Breakin'? You can share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha