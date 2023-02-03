Nikkita Lyons breaks character as she praises 29-year-old star following her historic moment

WWE NXT Superstar Nikkita Lyons recently broke character as she heaped praise on her arch-rival, Zoey Stark.

On the most recent episode of NXT, Zoey faced Indi Hartwell in a singles match. After a continuous back-and-forth brawl, Stark hit Hartwell with her signature GTS variant to pick up the win. Zoey was also among the NXT stars to make a debut on the main roster at the Royal Rumble premium live event. She participated in the Women's Royal Rumble match and entered the ring at number 13, but was eventually eliminated by Sonya Deville.

Taking to Twitter, Nikkita broke character as she sent out a note of appreciation to her on-screen rival, Stark, after the latter's main roster debut.

"Although our friendship has fallen out, I’m still really happy for you. You have such passion and you work extremely hard. You deserve to be there," wrote Lyons.

Check out Nikkita Lyons' tweet below:

Nikkita Lyons @nikkita_wwe @WWENXT @ZoeyStarkWWE Although our friendship has fallen out, I’m still really happy for you. You have such passion and you work extremely hard. You deserve to be there. @WWENXT @ZoeyStarkWWE Although our friendship has fallen out, I’m still really happy for you. You have such passion and you work extremely hard. You deserve to be there. 💯

Nikkita Lyons gave a major update regarding her injury

Nikkita Lyons recently gave a major update regarding her injury.

A few weeks back, Lyons was injured on-screen while she was in the parking lot. Nikkita was eventually rescued by Indi Hartwell and Dani Palmer. Since then, the NXT star has been written off WWE TV.

Taking to social media, Nikkita gave an update on her injury as she mentioned that she had a successful surgery. Lyons thanked her fans, doctors, and nurses for being supportive and carrying out the surgery successfully.

She wrote:

"Surgery was a success ✨ Thank you deeply to the WWE Universe, my Lyon Pride for all the love and support you show. I’ll be back stronger than I’ve ever been. 🙏🏼 #ReadyToPounce Also a big thank you to the wonderful surgeons, doctors and nurses."

Check out Lyons' Instagram post below:

It will be interesting to see what plans WWE has for Nikkita going forward as she is certainly a star of the future.

When do you think Lyons will return to the ring? Sound off in the comment section below.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes