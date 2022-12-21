Nikkita Lyons breaks silence as she slams former partner following massive loss at NXT

WWE Superstar Nikkita Lyons has broken her silence following a massive loss to Zoey Stark on this week's episode of NXT.

On the most recent episode of WWE NXT, Lyons faced her arch-rival and former partner in a singles match. Before that, Nikkita attacked Zoey, and the two superstars brawled as they got into the ring. After having the upper hand throughout the match, the latter eventually rolled Lyons to pick up the victory while having her feet on the ropes.

Taking to Twitter, Nikkita took a dig at Zoey Stark for apparently cheating to win the match.

She wrote:

"That was some bull 💩"

Check out Nikkita Lyons' tweet below:

Nikkita Lyons @nikkita_wwe That was some bull That was some bull 💩

If you're interested in sports betting, the San Francisco 49ers play the Washington Commanders this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Up To $1,250 Back On Your First Bet + 1000 Tier Credits + 1000 Reward Credits® on Caesars.

Nikkita Lyons bashed Zoey Stark and inspired her fans via Twitter a few weeks ago

The recent tweet isn't the first time the NXT star took a dig at her former partner.

On the November 8th episode of NXT, Zoey betrayed Lyons after the duo failed to win the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship from Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

Following the betrayal, Lyons took to Twitter to send out a message to Stark and also motivated her fans at the same time.

The Lioness of NXT advised the wrestling world that one should never go through self-doubt because of the actions of others.

"Let em judge you, misunderstand you, & gossip. What they think of you isn't your problem. Stay kind, committed to love, and free in your authenticity. No matter what they do or say, never doubt your worth. You know what's good. Keep on shining, and let the haters hate. @WWENXT," Nikkita Lyons wrote.

Check out Nikkita's tweet below:

Nikkita Lyons @nikkita_wwe

committed to love, and free in your

authenticity. No matter what they

do or say, never doubt your worth. You know what’s good. Keep on

shining and let the haters hate. 🦁 Let em judge you, misunderstand you, & gossip. What they think of you isn't your problem. Stay kind,committed to love, and free in yourauthenticity. No matter what theydo or say, never doubt your worth. You know what’s good. Keep onshining and let the haters hate. 🦁 @WWENXT Let em judge you, misunderstand you, & gossip. What they think of you isn't your problem. Stay kind,committed to love, and free in yourauthenticity. No matter what theydo or say, never doubt your worth. You know what’s good. Keep onshining and let the haters hate. 🦁 @WWENXT

It will be exciting to see if WWE will continue the rivalry between Lyons and Stark in the near future or not.

What are your thoughts on The Lioness of NXT winning any championships in the near future? Sound off in the comment section below.

A former WWE head writer discusses what Mandy Rose could do following her exit here

Poll : 0 votes