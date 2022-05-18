"Don’t know if I can say it out loud" - Nikkita Lyons claims she pitched a name for her viral pinfall in WWE

Nikkita Lyons has claimed that she pitched a name for her viral pinfall.

The NXT star made her debut in February and hit the splits on her opponent Kayla Inlay for the win.

During a recent interview on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, Lyons revealed that she went up to creative with the idea of a name for her pinfall. However, the name didn't seem too appropriate.

“Yes, I have. But I don’t know if I can say it out loud. I don’t know if I should. Because I pitched it, and they were like — they loved it, but then they asked the higher ups... and they were like, ‘probably not.’ So I’m actually in the process of trying to figure out something catchy, but also something people would love saying and something that could become a shirt. So I’m in that process.” (H/T: Cultaholic)

Nikkita Lyons recently spoke about being inspired by Ronda Rousey

Since making her WWE debut, Ronda Rousey has taken the professional wrestling business by storm.

The reigning SmackDown Women's Champion is regarded as one of the most well established figures in the world of combat sports, courtesy of her contributions to the UFC.

During the same interview with Ryan Satin, Nikkita Lyons spoke about being inspired by The Baddest Woman On The Planet. She added:

“I have been looking up to her (Ronda Rousey) forever. When she was making women tap out in 15 seconds, I had a post of her on my wall throughout middle school and high school.” [H/T: Wrestling News]

So far on WWE NXT, Lyons has shared the ring with Lash Legend, Ariana Grace, and very recently also faced Natalya in a tag team match.

