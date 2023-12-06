Nikkita Lyons, Kelani Jordan, Trick Williams, and many other WWE Superstars react to Wes Lee's heartbreaking announcement

WWE superstars and fans were devastated on a recent episode of NXT when Wes Lee came out and made a heartbreaking announcement regarding his future inside the squared circle.

Wes Lee is the longest-reigning North American Champion. He held the title for 269 days. After a short hiatus from weekly television, Lee returned to the third brand and continued his feud with the current North American Champion, The Judgment Day's 'Dirty' Dominik Mysterio.

However, fans and superstars in the industry were devastated when Wes Lee came out during the show on a crutch and announced that he would require back surgery that would most likely keep him out of in-ring competition for the next eight to twelve months.

The WWE locker room and superstars across the industry reacted to Lee's heartbreaking announcement following the recent episode of the development brand. Check it out:

NXT locker room reacted to the news!

Some former released stars, such as Lee's former tag team partner and McKenzie Mitchell, also reacted to the news. Check it out:

Lee was set to face Dominik Mysterio at WWE NXT Deadline 2023 for the North American Championship.

Who can replace Wes Lee at WWE NXT Deadline 2023?

Earlier this year, Wes Lee made the record as the longest-reigning North American Champion at 269 days, breaking the previous record Velveteen Dream held during the Black and Gold era. Sadly, Lee unconventionally lost the title during an episode of NXT.

Earlier this year, The Judgment Day began their hunt for gold across all three brands after Rhea Ripley became the Women's World Champion. Later, Dominik Mysterio made an appearance on the brand and challenged The Kardiak Kid to a title match.

Wes Lee lost the title when The Judgment Day interfered and cost him during the match. It's been months, and no superstar has come close to defeating Dom Dom for the title. Dominik Mysterio quickly captured the gold back when he lost it to Trick Williams at WWE NXT No Mercy 2023.

Last month, Lee came back to the brand and started stacking wins to get a rematch against Dominik Mysterio. Sadly, he is out with an injury. The management has decided to replace the former North American Champion with Dragon Lee in a title match against Dom Dom at WWE NXT Deadline 2023.

