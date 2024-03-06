Nikkita Lyons, Lash Legend and several other WWE Superstars send out their condolences to popular NXT star

Several WWE Superstars recently expressed their condolences on social media following the death of Andre Chase's father.

NXT star Andre Chase had won the tag team championship alongside, Duke Hudson on Halloween Havoc 2023. Despite their efforts, the duo lost the title within 21 days of their reign against D'Angelo and Stacks on the 14th November. On this week's show, they unsuccessfully challenged current champs Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin.

Numerous WWE Superstars including Nikkita Lyons, Indi Hartwell, Lash Legend, and Isla Dawn have showed their support and gratitude for Chase during this difficult time, as they took to social media to express their condolences.

Checkout screengrabs of the reaction of superstars' reactions below:

WWE NXT star Andre Chase recently announced the death of his father

The leader of Chase University shared some updates on his personal life to all his fans. Chase announced the tragic news of his father's death and the impact it has had on him during this difficult time.

Reflecting on the lessons learned from his father, Chase expressed gratitude for the invaluable teachings of perseverance that have guided him through life's trials.

"As some of you may know, my father unexpectedly passed away over the weekend. My dad had the heart of a lion and never backed down from a fight. Tonight, even in defeat, I hope I honored him by pulling myself up off of the mat even when I thought I had nothing left. #WWENXT," wrote Chase.

We at Sportskeeda extend out heartfelt condolences to Andre's family and friends in this challenging time.

