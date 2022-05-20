NXT 2.0 star feels "grateful" after working with Natalya

NXT 2.0 star Nikkita Lyons recently opened up about how it felt to wrestle WWE veteran Natalya.

On NXT 2.0 two weeks ago, Lyons and Cora Jade took on the team of Natalya and Lash Legend. For all three young women in the match, this was a chance to work with one of WWE's most experienced and talented performers.

During a recent interview with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Lyons said the former SmackDown Women's Champion was wonderful both before and after their match:

"Oh my goodness, she is wonderful. She is the sweetest person, and I’m just grateful. Put it this way, she texted me this morning to see how my knee was doing. She is such a sweetheart and so great to work with. I just loved working with her, and I can’t wait to do it again if I have the opportunity." (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Along with superstars like Jade and Legend, Lyons is one of NXT 2.0's most exciting young talents, and at the age of just 22, the future is looking very bright.

Natalya recently faced off against Cora Jade on NXT 2.0

After blindsiding NXT 2.0 upstart Cora Jade last month, Nattie geared up to face the girl who idolized her as a child.

Last week on NXT, the daughter of Jim Neidhart looked to deliver a lesson in humility as she took on the much less experienced Jade.

In a contest with a lot of emotion, Jade lost. However, she didn't tap out to Nattie's Sharpshooter, which eventually led to the second generation star winning only by referee stoppage.

After the match, Natalya and Cora Jade put aside their differences and embraced.

