×
Create
Notifications

NXT 2.0 star feels "grateful" after working with Natalya

Natalya recently worked with many of NXT 2.0&#039;s young stars!
Natalya recently worked with many of NXT 2.0's young stars!
Thomas Crack
Thomas Crack
CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified May 20, 2022 06:26 PM IST
News

NXT 2.0 star Nikkita Lyons recently opened up about how it felt to wrestle WWE veteran Natalya.

On NXT 2.0 two weeks ago, Lyons and Cora Jade took on the team of Natalya and Lash Legend. For all three young women in the match, this was a chance to work with one of WWE's most experienced and talented performers.

During a recent interview with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Lyons said the former SmackDown Women's Champion was wonderful both before and after their match:

"Oh my goodness, she is wonderful. She is the sweetest person, and I’m just grateful. Put it this way, she texted me this morning to see how my knee was doing. She is such a sweetheart and so great to work with. I just loved working with her, and I can’t wait to do it again if I have the opportunity." (H/T: Wrestling Inc)
It’s so important to be unique. All the things that make you different are the things you NEED to rise to the top. Not just in @WWE, but in life. Keep killing it, @nikkita_wwe. And I know you’ll always pay it forward. twitter.com/btsportwwe/sta…

Along with superstars like Jade and Legend, Lyons is one of NXT 2.0's most exciting young talents, and at the age of just 22, the future is looking very bright.

Natalya recently faced off against Cora Jade on NXT 2.0

After blindsiding NXT 2.0 upstart Cora Jade last month, Nattie geared up to face the girl who idolized her as a child.

Last week on NXT, the daughter of Jim Neidhart looked to deliver a lesson in humility as she took on the much less experienced Jade.

In a contest with a lot of emotion, Jade lost. However, she didn't tap out to Nattie's Sharpshooter, which eventually led to the second generation star winning only by referee stoppage.

Also Read Article Continues below

After the match, Natalya and Cora Jade put aside their differences and embraced.

Is Roman Reigns vs. The Rock likely to happen? We asked Paul Heyman himself here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी