Nikkita Lyons provides major update on her injury

WWE Superstar Nikkita Lyons has provided an update on the injury that forced her to back out of the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament.

Lyons was replaced by Tiffany Stratton in the semi-finals of the competition as WWE confirmed the news of an undisclosed injury. Stratton defeated Fallon Henley and will now face Roxanne Perez in the final.

As far as Nikkita is concerned, the 22-year-old took to Instagram to reveal that she has a partial tear in her MCL. She stated that the injury was not something to be concerned about but it was enough to pull herself out of the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament.

“Just wanted to give a little detail on what exactly happened as far as the condition. My knee is it. I have a partial tear on my MCL, just a sprain. So, it could’ve been worse but it did refrain me from being able to compete in the Women’s Breakout Tournament. So, that is why your girl is out but only for — you know the comeback is always stronger than the setback.” [H/T SeScoops]

You can check out her video message below:

Nikkita Lyons was not expecting to get immediately hired by WWE

The NXT star recently revealed that she was surprised by the fact that she got hired by WWE shortly after her tryout.

Speaking on the Out of Character podcast, Lyons detailed how Samoa Joe was the first to approach her and have a conversation with her after the tryout.

"I was expecting to not find out for a couple weeks, maybe even a month. I really went into it [WWE tryout] having no expectations other than I’m gonna go in here and do the best I can do. But literally right after, I remember who it was – Samoa Joe pulled me aside and was like, ‘Hey, we want to talk to you real quick.’" [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Following her debut, Nikkita Lyons has been a force to be reckoned with in NXT. While her recent injury is unfortunate, it can be expected that her return will not take much time, as she confirmed that she will not be needing surgery.

Fans will have to wait with bated breath to see who Lyons will go up against upon her comeback to the developmental brand.

