WWE Superstar Nikkita Lyons reacts to Natalya praising her 

Nikkita Lyons has thanked Natalya for praising her, saying the veteran's words "really mean a lot."

Nattie recently took to Twitter to comment on a clip from Lyons' interview with BT Sport in which she claimed that the former SmackDown Women's Champion had encouraged her to be unique and feel comfortable in her own skin.

Natalya doubled down on the positivity, replying to the clip to shower Lyons with praise and declare her belief in the young star:

"It’s so important to be unique. All the things that make you different are the things you NEED to rise to the top. Not just in @WWE, but in life. Keep killing it, @nikkita_wwe. And I know you’ll always pay it forward."

Nattie @NatbyNature WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



has nothing but love for



BOAT for a reason "She gave me words of encouragement, I've got chills right now, she loves how I'm owning who I am." @nikkita_wwe has nothing but love for @NatbyNature who spoke to the NXT star about body positivity and feeling 'accepted' in the entertainment industryBOAT for a reason "She gave me words of encouragement, I've got chills right now, she loves how I'm owning who I am."@nikkita_wwe has nothing but love for @NatbyNature who spoke to the NXT star about body positivity and feeling 'accepted' in the entertainment industry 💖BOAT for a reason 👏 https://t.co/Ozt14vEAi7 It’s so important to be unique. All the things that make you different are the things you NEED to rise to the top. Not just in @WWE , but in life. Keep killing it, @nikkita_wwe . And I know you’ll always pay it forward. twitter.com/btsportwwe/sta… It’s so important to be unique. All the things that make you different are the things you NEED to rise to the top. Not just in @WWE, but in life. Keep killing it, @nikkita_wwe. And I know you’ll always pay it forward. twitter.com/btsportwwe/sta…

Nikkita then posted a heartwarming response, thanking the WWE veteran for believing in her:

"@NatbyNature @WWE That really means a lot thank you so much for your words of wisdom and believing in me"

Nikkita Lyons @nikkita_wwe @NatbyNature 🏼 @WWE That really means a lot 🥹 thank you so much for your words of wisdom and believing in me 🦁 @NatbyNature @WWE That really means a lot 🥹 thank you so much for your words of wisdom and believing in me 🦁🙏🏼💓💓

The Queen of Harts has been appearing on NXT 2.0 for a few weeks now. She teamed up with Lash Legend to take on the team of Cora Jade and Nikkita Lyons in a losing effort. She then took on Jade alone in a 1-on-1 match, shaking her opponent's hand after winning the bout.

Natalya wants to face Nikkita Lyons in a singles match

Natalya has shown interest in a 1-on-1 match with NXT's newest rising star, Nikkita Lyons.

The self-proclaimed Best of All Time (BOAT) got straight to the point in a tweet and said that she wants a singles match with Lyons:

"I want a singles against you, @nikkita_wwe! I’ll say a prayer to the Wrestling Gods. (Plus I need to find out how flexible you really are…)," Natalya tweeted.

The two have already faced each other in the ring during the tag team bout mentioned above.

With the two showing appreciation for each other on social media, it would be interesting to see what happens in their possible singles match in the future. Will it be a respectful affair, or will the veteran have some heelish tricks up her sleeve?

What are your thoughts on this story? Would you like to see a match between Natalya and Nikkita? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below

An ex WWE head writer speaks up about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE. More details here..

Edited by Jacob Terrell