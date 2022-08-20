Nikkita Lyons looked back on signing with WWE

NXT's Lioness Nikkita Lyons reflected on signing with WWE after completing her first year in the company.

Nikkita Lyons made her WWE debut on 205 Live. After a stellar performance in two matches, the star from Las Vegas debuted on NXT. Her NXT debut caught fans' attention and shared their excitement on seeing Nikkita put on a good fight.

Nikkita Lyons signed with WWE in August last year. Lyons took to Twitter to reflect on the day she signed with the company and thanked Triple H and WWE management for giving her the opportunity.

"Exactly ONE year ago today, I signed with @WWE. Moved to Orlando a month later. Had some complications that I’d love to share one day. Been 9 months since I started training with the company and I’m extremely grateful. THANK YOU @TripleH and @WWE! You changed my life." - Lyons tweeted

THANK YOU 🏼 Exactly ONE year ago today, I signed with @WWE . Moved to Orlando a month later. Had some complications that I’d love to share one day. Been 9 months since I started training with the company and I’m extremely grateful.THANK YOU @TripleH and @WWE ! You changed my life. 🦁 Exactly ONE year ago today, I signed with @WWE . Moved to Orlando a month later. Had some complications that I’d love to share one day. Been 9 months since I started training with the company and I’m extremely grateful. THANK YOU @TripleH and @WWE ! You changed my life. 🦁❤️🙏🏼 https://t.co/dgxNUdKxr2

Fans react to Nikkita Lyons' tweet

Fans responded to Lyon's tweet appreciating her growth within the company in such a short time. See some of the tweets below.

Fans were also upset that the NXT superstar was not able to compete in the tag team tournament.

Helen Robinson @Trixianadelacru @nikkita_wwe @WWE @TripleH It's a damn shame your injured or medically unavailable and that you have to miss out tonight. I was so looking forward to seeing you and Zoey what NXT has to offer and that it should never have been forgotten after that survivor series. You deserve this. Your time is coming. @nikkita_wwe @WWE @TripleH It's a damn shame your injured or medically unavailable and that you have to miss out tonight. I was so looking forward to seeing you and Zoey what NXT has to offer and that it should never have been forgotten after that survivor series. You deserve this. Your time is coming.

Fans even shared their dismay about her not being in the Tag Team Tournament because she is not fully vaccinated.

Vincent Reid @reidjoey11 @nikkita_wwe @WWE

In simple terms : Get vaccinated @TripleH Congrats but know you need to do the right thing for you your career & others.In simple terms : Get vaccinated @nikkita_wwe @WWE @TripleH Congrats but know you need to do the right thing for you your career & others.In simple terms : Get vaccinated

Most fans also showered her with love and support and mentioned that no matter what, they will always stay with her.

JohnnyZ From The AZ 🏴‍ @JWrestlingV2 @nikkita_wwe @WWE @TripleH Always remember, your fans will always stand by you, support you, and cheer you on. We far outnumber the trolls that will try and bring you down. Pay no mind to these people. In the end, there is no group stronger than a Lyons Pride 🦁 @nikkita_wwe @WWE @TripleH Always remember, your fans will always stand by you, support you, and cheer you on. We far outnumber the trolls that will try and bring you down. Pay no mind to these people. In the end, there is no group stronger than a Lyons Pride 🦁

The Lioness of NXT also thanked her fans for all the love and support.

Since making her NXT debut, Lyons has been undefeated in singles competition. Lyons has shown interest in the NXT Women's Championship. Fans also believe that she will be the next champion.

𝚁𝚊𝚓 𝙼𝚞𝚔𝚑𝚎𝚛𝚓𝚎𝚎 @rajmuker @nikkita_wwe @WWE @TripleH You are the future of this company ..your comeback will be strong ..I still hope you will be the next NXT women champion .. @nikkita_wwe @WWE @TripleH You are the future of this company ..your comeback will be strong ..I still hope you will be the next NXT women champion ..

Mandy Rose defeated Nikkita's tag team partner Zoey Stark to retain her title at NXT HeatWave. Considering Nikkita's undefeated run in the company, she is next in line to challenge the leader of Toxic Attraction.

