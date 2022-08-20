Create

Nikkita Lyons looked back on signing with WWE

The Lyons of NXT Nikkita Lyons is grateful to be given the opportunity to work in WWE
Jayakrishna Dasappan
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Aug 20, 2022 11:05 AM IST

NXT's Lioness Nikkita Lyons reflected on signing with WWE after completing her first year in the company.

Nikkita Lyons made her WWE debut on 205 Live. After a stellar performance in two matches, the star from Las Vegas debuted on NXT. Her NXT debut caught fans' attention and shared their excitement on seeing Nikkita put on a good fight.

Nikkita Lyons signed with WWE in August last year. Lyons took to Twitter to reflect on the day she signed with the company and thanked Triple H and WWE management for giving her the opportunity.

"Exactly ONE year ago today, I signed with @WWE. Moved to Orlando a month later. Had some complications that I’d love to share one day. Been 9 months since I started training with the company and I’m extremely grateful. THANK YOU @TripleH and @WWE! You changed my life." - Lyons tweeted

Check out her tweet below:

Exactly ONE year ago today, I signed with @WWE . Moved to Orlando a month later. Had some complications that I’d love to share one day. Been 9 months since I started training with the company and I’m extremely grateful. THANK YOU @TripleH and @WWE ! You changed my life. 🦁❤️🙏🏼 https://t.co/dgxNUdKxr2

Fans react to Nikkita Lyons' tweet

Fans responded to Lyon's tweet appreciating her growth within the company in such a short time. See some of the tweets below.

@nikkita_wwe @WWE @TripleH Its only one year, and you've come a long wayThats a good memory and you should cherish thoseYou'll be back and be winning belts! An incredible talent like you is rare & and a huge asset to @WWE twitter.com/TheLegitESTBOS…
@nikkita_wwe @WWE @TripleH HHH and WWE made the right call. 🦁🔥 #Lyoness https://t.co/R9kUJF5X2f

Fans were also upset that the NXT superstar was not able to compete in the tag team tournament.

@nikkita_wwe @WWE @TripleH It's a damn shame your injured or medically unavailable and that you have to miss out tonight. I was so looking forward to seeing you and Zoey what NXT has to offer and that it should never have been forgotten after that survivor series. You deserve this. Your time is coming.
@nikkita_wwe @WWE @TripleH Sucks you don’t get you shot on Smackdown tonight.

Fans even shared their dismay about her not being in the Tag Team Tournament because she is not fully vaccinated.

@nikkita_wwe @WWE @TripleH Get vaccinated so you can actually go work in Canada.
@nikkita_wwe @WWE @TripleH Congrats but know you need to do the right thing for you your career & others.In simple terms : Get vaccinated

Most fans also showered her with love and support and mentioned that no matter what, they will always stay with her.

@nikkita_wwe @WWE @TripleH Real fans will continue to support you, don't listen to the haters, block the noise
@nikkita_wwe @WWE @TripleH Always remember, your fans will always stand by you, support you, and cheer you on. We far outnumber the trolls that will try and bring you down. Pay no mind to these people. In the end, there is no group stronger than a Lyons Pride 🦁

The Lioness of NXT also thanked her fans for all the love and support.

@JWrestlingV2 @WWE @TripleH I appreciate you so much, thank you 🙏🏼💯🦁

Since making her NXT debut, Lyons has been undefeated in singles competition. Lyons has shown interest in the NXT Women's Championship. Fans also believe that she will be the next champion.

@nikkita_wwe @WWE @TripleH You are the future of this company ..your comeback will be strong ..I still hope you will be the next NXT women champion ..

Mandy Rose defeated Nikkita's tag team partner Zoey Stark to retain her title at NXT HeatWave. Considering Nikkita's undefeated run in the company, she is next in line to challenge the leader of Toxic Attraction.

Do you think NXT Superstar is championship material? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil

