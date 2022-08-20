Nikkita Lyons looked back on signing with WWE

NXT's Lioness Nikkita Lyons reflected on signing with WWE after completing her first year in the company.
Nikkita Lyons made her WWE debut on 205 Live. After a stellar performance in two matches, the star from Las Vegas debuted on NXT. Her NXT debut caught fans' attention and shared their excitement on seeing Nikkita put on a good fight.
Nikkita Lyons signed with WWE in August last year. Lyons took to Twitter to reflect on the day she signed with the company and thanked Triple H and WWE management for giving her the opportunity.
"Exactly ONE year ago today, I signed with @WWE. Moved to Orlando a month later. Had some complications that I’d love to share one day. Been 9 months since I started training with the company and I’m extremely grateful. THANK YOU @TripleH and @WWE! You changed my life." - Lyons tweeted
Check out her tweet below:
Fans react to Nikkita Lyons' tweet
Fans responded to Lyon's tweet appreciating her growth within the company in such a short time. See some of the tweets below.
Fans were also upset that the NXT superstar was not able to compete in the tag team tournament.
Fans even shared their dismay about her not being in the Tag Team Tournament because she is not fully vaccinated.
Most fans also showered her with love and support and mentioned that no matter what, they will always stay with her.
The Lioness of NXT also thanked her fans for all the love and support.
Since making her NXT debut, Lyons has been undefeated in singles competition. Lyons has shown interest in the NXT Women's Championship. Fans also believe that she will be the next champion.
Mandy Rose defeated Nikkita's tag team partner Zoey Stark to retain her title at NXT HeatWave. Considering Nikkita's undefeated run in the company, she is next in line to challenge the leader of Toxic Attraction.
Do you think NXT Superstar is championship material? Let us know in the comments section below.
