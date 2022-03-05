"Did that just happen?" - Nikkita Lyons reveals honest opinion on her viral pinfall from NXT debut

NXT 2.0 sensation Nikkita Lyons has reacted to her viral pinning combination from her first match on the brand.

Currently, Lyons is one of the most talked about superstars in all of WWE. On February 22, she made her NXT debut against Kayla Inlay and pinned her opponent by using the splits.

During an interview with WWE Espanol, Lyons spoke about the incredible backstage reception after her match. (H/T: Fightful)

"I was still, 'did that just happen?' I didn't look at my phone until I got home. I was fortunate to have my parents there, my man, a bunch of friends came. I was super grateful and keeping that in mind that people close to me came to support me. That means a lot. After, I talked to my coaches and got all that going. People in the back were telling me great job. I just kind of sat there and continued to watch the show. I didn't get out of my gear until the show was over. 'I don't even want to go to the locker room, I want to bask in this moment.' It was beautiful."

The NXT 2.0 star also noted that the finish to her match was the tornado kick and not the split pinfall.

"When I got on social media, I was like, 'Oh my gosh.' I was not expecting this reaction. A lot of people thought the finish was the split, but technically the finish was the tornado kick, the split was how I pinned her. That's part of it and that's what went viral. I was so surprised by that," said Lyons.

Nikkita Lyons seems set for a feud against Lash Legend on NXT 2.0

Nikkita Lyons is still relatively new to WWE NXT 2.0 but was recently called out by Lash Legend. Following Legend's win over Amari Miller, she cut a brief promo on Lyons and put her on notice.

Meanwhile, Tiffany Stratton has also taken a shot at her fellow NXT newcomer. She recently tweeted the following:

"Nikkita who?" wrote Tiffany Stratton.

It remains to be seen which direction Nikkita Lyons is headed from here onwards and whether she will cross paths with Tiffany Stratton or not. Stratton herself is set for a feud against Sarray after having assaulted her on NXT 2.0.

Edited by Kartik Arry