Nikkita Lyons says she did not expect to be signed by WWE so quickly  

NXT 2.0 superstar Nikkita Lyons recently shared how surprised she was when WWE signed her immediately after her tryout.

Lyons' debut match on NXT 2.0 took place in February this year, and despite her limited years in the business, the Taekwondo black belt has impressed both the higher-ups and fans in WWE.

Speaking on the Out of Character podcast, Lyons talked about her WWE tryout and the emotions she went through after realizing she had been signed.

"I was expecting to not find out for a couple weeks, maybe even a month. I really went into it having no expectations other than I’m gonna go in here and do the best I can do. But literally right after, I remember who it was – Samoa Joe pulled me aside and was like, ‘Hey, we want to talk to you real quick.’ I was like, ‘Really?’ It was right after we broke for that last ‘good job, ya’ll did great.’ He brought me in the room, and there was Triple H and producers and camera. I was like, ‘What is going on?’ Then it happened. Obviously, I busted out crying, and it was amazing. I was extremely excited and grateful." H/T Wrestling Inc

With her unique pinfall cover and incredible athletic ability, the 22-year-old superstar has shone in front of NXT 2.0 fans, and her star power continues to rise.

With the creative changes seen in NXT over the past year or so, many new and young superstars have been introduced to fans.

With so many young stars on their roster, the NXT Women's Breakout tournament is currently taking place.

After defeating Arianna Grace on NXT 2.0 on May 10, Nikkita Lyons will be looking to punch her ticket to the final as she will soon be taking on Fallon Henley in the semi-final.

With the momentum she has gained over the past few months both in and out of the ring, Nikkita Lyons may be the favorite to win the breakout tournament.

