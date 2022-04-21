Nikkita Lyons puts former SmackDown Women's Champion on notice

NXT Superstar Nikkita Lyons made her presence known in front of Natalya last night on NXT 2.0.

The Queen of Harts has caught the attention of various stars on the NXT roster since appearing on the brand. While McKenzie Mitchell was conducting an interview with Natalya, Lyons disrupted the interview and informed the former SmackDown Women's Champion that once she was done with Lash Legend, she was coming for her.

"I heard last week you put the whole women's locker room on notice. Well, I'm putting you on notice. Next week after I take care of Lash Legend, I'm coming for you!," stated Lyons

Lyons debuted on the 22nd February edition of NXT 2.0 against Kayla Inlay. Prior to signing with WWE, the star competed in WOW and has a black belt in Tae-Kwon-Do. She also formerly worked as a coach in MMA.

Natalya tweets response to Nikkita Lyons

Natalya's presence on NXT 2.0 has stirred up the women's locker room.

When Natalya put the NXT women's locker room on notice, it did not sit well with Nikkita Lyons. This was clearly evident when on the recent edition of NXT 2.0, Lyons warned Natalya to keep an eye out for her as she would deal with her next after Lash Legend.

The Queen of Harts tweeted a response to Lyons' heed of caution.

"I hope you have a great chiropractor, @nikkita_wwe!," tweeted the Queen of Harts.

The third-generation superstar seems to be getting under everyone's skin on NXT 2.0 including Tatum Paxley, Cora Jade and Nikkita Lyons. She cites herself as the Best of All Time (B.O.A.T) and will have to keep a watchful eye out for Lyons.

