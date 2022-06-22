Create
Notifications

Nikkita Lyons' WWE NXT return date finally disclosed 

Lyons will be back on NXT 2.0 soon.
Lyons will be back on NXT 2.0 soon.
Israel Lutete
Israel Lutete
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 22, 2022 09:34 AM IST

On the latest episode of WWE NXT 2.0, it was announced that Nikkita Lyons would make her return to the show next week.

Lyons has been out of action since partially tearing her MCL last month. She was forced to withdraw from the inaugural NXT Women's Breakout Tournament. Lyons collided with Arianna Grace in the first round before sustaining the injury.

#WWENXT women's division, this is your 7 day notice.@nikkita_wwe https://t.co/7GF8y3d2bF

Roxanne Perez defeated Tiffany Staton in the tournament finals to win a contract. It allows her to challenge NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose anytime, anywhere.

However, the former Ring of Honor Women's Champion and her partner Cora Jade are currently eyeing the Women's Tag Team Titles.

During this week's NXT 2.0, WWE aired a vignette showing Nikkita Lyons' training for her return next Tuesday. Fans were ecstatic to see the star come back after a long time.

Also Read Article Continues below
The 🦁 will roar once again! 🔜#WWENXT @nikkita_wwe https://t.co/2Ozli7odfO

When Lyons returns, she could go after Roxanne Perez or try to challenge Mandy Rose for the NXT Women's Title. It'll be interesting to see the next step in Nikkita's career.

Find out who Bret Hart patched up with after 2 decades right here.

Edited by Angana Roy

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...