Nikkita Lyons' WWE NXT return date finally disclosed 

On the latest episode of WWE NXT 2.0, it was announced that Nikkita Lyons would make her return to the show next week.

Lyons has been out of action since partially tearing her MCL last month. She was forced to withdraw from the inaugural NXT Women's Breakout Tournament. Lyons collided with Arianna Grace in the first round before sustaining the injury.

Roxanne Perez defeated Tiffany Staton in the tournament finals to win a contract. It allows her to challenge NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose anytime, anywhere.

However, the former Ring of Honor Women's Champion and her partner Cora Jade are currently eyeing the Women's Tag Team Titles.

During this week's NXT 2.0, WWE aired a vignette showing Nikkita Lyons' training for her return next Tuesday. Fans were ecstatic to see the star come back after a long time.

When Lyons returns, she could go after Roxanne Perez or try to challenge Mandy Rose for the NXT Women's Title. It'll be interesting to see the next step in Nikkita's career.

