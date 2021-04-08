Nita Strauss reveals she's interested in wrestling for WWE

Nita Strauss performed the national anthem to kick off NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. But fans might eventually see her compete inside a WWE ring, too.

Nita Strauss recently spoke to Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online about various subjects related to WrestleMania week. When the subject of stepping into the ring for WWE came up, Strauss certainly seemed open to the idea.

“WWE, absolutely. Pro Wrestling, definitely. MMA, not so much. Definitely I would have fun doing the hurricanrana from the top rope for sure.”

Strauss currently performs as the touring guitarist for Alice Cooper, and she has achieved plenty of individual success, too. Many stars from other industries have transitioned into in-ring careers, so it's easy to imagine Strauss making this jump.

Nita Strauss was honored to perform the national anthem at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

Nita Strauss

During the interview, Nita Strauss opened up about what it meant to be asked to perform the national anthem at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. She stated that the only instruction Triple H gave her was to get loud, something the guitarist knows how to do quite well.

“You talk about mind blowing. It’s an exciting time to have WrestleMania because the world has been shutdown for the last year. We all watched WrestleMania last year at the performance center. It’s different. It was great, but it was different. They’re going to have fans there this weekend. They’re going to have the stadium feeling for the wrestlers and to be the one to sort of start it off right, I’m just very honored and very happy. We are going to make it nice and loud. Triple H’s instructions were to get it nice and loud; and we are going to get loud.”

Tonight is the night.#Wrestlemania week kicks off at 8/ 7 Central on Peacock and USA in the states, @WWENetwork rest of the world.



So cool to be part of the gang of girls rocking this week’s music performances, alongside @Ash_Costello @poppy @BebeRexha 🤘🏻🖤🤘🏻#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/lPYjrKHoEY — Nita Strauss (@hurricanenita) April 7, 2021

