NJPW announces the lineup for World Tag League 2021 featuring teams from Bullet Club, Suzuki-gun, and more

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the teams for the 2021 World Tag League. This year's lineup will highlight some of the biggest teams in NJPW, including a host of former champions.

World Tag League 2021 is set to feature former IWGP Tag Team Champions Guerrillas of Destiny. The duo of Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa will be a force to be reckoned with heading into the tournament, having won this competition for the first time in 2020.

Heading into the tournament, another tag team to watch out for is Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi. The duo is currently in possession of the IWGP Tag Team Championships, having beaten former champions Tetsuya Naito and SANADA, who will make their debut in this year's World Tag League.

Minoru Suzuki will return to Japan after an incredible tour of the US and is set to team up with the returning Taka Michinoku.

The lineup for World Tag League 2021 is as follows:

Guerrillas of Destiny (Bullet Club) - Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa

Dangerous Tekkers (Suzuki-gun) - Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi

Great Bash Heel - Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma

TenCozy - Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan

CHAOS - Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI

House of Torture (Bullet Club) - EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi

Bullet Club - Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens

Los Ingobernables de Japon - Tetsuya Naito and SANADA

Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toru Yano

The United Empire - Aaron Henare and The Great O-Khan

Yuji Nagata and Tiger Mask

Suzuki-gun - Minoru Suzuki and Taka Michinoku

Which team is expected to walk out with the World Tag League trophies this year?

The NJPW World Tag League 2021 will feature several top teams, but the likes of G.o.D and Dangerous Tekkers are definitely the favorites to win this year.

Another interesting team that everyone should be aware of is the duo of Tetsuya Naito, who is set to return from an injury, and SANADA.

As seen above, the 2021 World Tag League will begin this Sunday with several exciting matches on the deck.

