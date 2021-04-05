NJPW announces match cards for Road To Wrestling Dontaku featuring Bullet Club vs. CHAOS, LIJ vs. United Empire and more

NJPW has officially revealed the match cards for the Road To Wrestling Dontaku shows, starting this Saturday in Yokohama. The main focus will be on the ongoing feuds between Bullet Club and CHAOS and Los Ingobernables de Japon and The United Empire.

The first Road To Dontaku show, scheduled for Saturday, will feature factional warfare between the rejuvenated United Empire, who are set to face Los Ingoberbales de Japon in an eight-man tag team match.

The team of Will Ospreay, The Great O-Khan, Jeff Cobb and Aaron Henare will face the LIJ team of Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, SANADA and Bushi. CHAOS and Hiroshi Tanahashi will face the Bullet Club in a 10-man tag team match.

The other featured matches include Suzuki Gun, The Guerrillas of Destiny and Dangerous Tekkers in action.

The Road to Wrestling Dontaku gets started in Yokohama this Saturday!



Factional warfare sees United Empire take on Los Ingobernables De Japon and Hiroshi Tanahashi join a CHAOS side to face BULLET CLUB in elimination action!https://t.co/rjtGWwhK6n#njdontaku #njpw pic.twitter.com/nTd281syqa — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 5, 2021

On 19th April, Bullet Club and CHAOS members will collide in singles action to preview their NEVER Openweight six-Man Tag Team Match. Former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori will face Hirooki Goto in singles action after having pinned him in a tag team match.

On the other hand, YOSHI-HASHI will finally have an opportunity to get back at KENTA. The other singles match will feature Yujiro Takahashi and Tomohiro Ishii in action. The following day on April 20, the CHAOS trio of HASHI, Goto, and Ishii will defend their Team Titles against the Bullet Club team of KENTA, Yujiro and Ishimori.

On April 20 in Korakuen Hall, the NEVER 6-Man Tag Team Championship s will be on the line!



Three huge singles previews to take place on April 19!https://t.co/aUVpZcgp7r#njpw #njdontaku pic.twitter.com/4U8DrhO3wX — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 5, 2021

On April 26, NJPW will be hosting a show in Hiroshima as part of the Road to Dontaku tour, with two huge singles matches lined up. LIJ leader Tetsuya Naito will face The Great O-Khan in a rematch from this year's New Japan Cup. In the other match, United Empire's newest member Aaron Henare will face SANADA after having pinned the latter in a recent tag team match.

April 26, the Road to Dontaku hits Hiroshima, with huge singles matchups!



Tetsuya Naito takes on Great-O-Khan in the main event!



SANADA goes one on one with Aaron Henare!https://t.co/vZwTUtjQln#njpw #njdontaku pic.twitter.com/ezVEEckZ2M — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 5, 2021

NJPW's Road to Wrestling Dontaku will kick-start this weekend

In the lead-up to Wrestling Dontaku, NJPW has been focusing on several major feuds. Factional feuds between LIJ and the United Empire have been the primary focus, with the likes of Jeff Cobb, Henare and O'Khan picking up a win over Naito's group at Sakura Genesis.

Meanwhile, the Bullet Club has also been taking CHAOS to the limit in the lead-up to Sakura Genesis. NJPW has finally granted the likes of Kenta and Co. a shot at the NEVER six-man Tag Team Titles.