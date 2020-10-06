NJPW announces their next two tournaments 

NJPW have come back with a bang ever since their return from lockdown this past summer. They returned with the New Japan Cup 2020, while also having a separate NJ Cup for their USA brand known as NJPW Strong.

New Japan also had tournaments to determine the King of Pro Wrestling 2020, new NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champions, and IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions. Now with the G1 Climax 30 hitting the midway point, they have announced their next set of tournaments to close out 2020.

During intermission of today's G1 Climax 30 Night 10 event, NJPW announced that they will be having their World Tag League 2020 and Best of Super Juniors tournaments at the same time, starting on November 15th. This marks the first time that New Japan Pro Wrestling will run two major tournaments at the same time. These big time round robin-style occasions will follow the Power Struggle 2020 event on November 7th.

NJPW released their press release detailing how the tournaments will be handled while the current global pandemic results in stricter restrictions for their events. Their press release read:

Thank you for your continued support of New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW). As part of our ongoing Coronavirus prevention measures, we will limit the number of wrestlers participating on the World Tag League and Best of the Super Junior double tour.

NJPW's schedule for World Tag League 2020 and Best of Super Juniors 27 tournaments

Two tournaments in one tour starting November 15 in Aichi, with a final December 11 in NIPPON BUDOKAN!!https://t.co/Ms9AhG34X3#njwtl #njbosj pic.twitter.com/61CIK1Kv0r — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 6, 2020

The winners of the World Tag League 2020 will get a shot at the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions at the Tokyo Dome on January 4th at NJPW WrestleKingdom 15, as usual.

With the Best of Super Juniors 27 tournament taking place now, the biggest difference with the announcement today is that the winner of that tournament will also get their title shot at the Tokyo Dome. With the tournament usually ending in June, previous winners have gotten their shot at the NJPW Dominion event in the summer.

The schedule for the tournaments that NJPW released are as follows:

Sunday November 15, Dolphins Arena, Aichi

World Tag League 2020, Best of the Super Jr. 27 opening night

*Participants in both tournaments will be involved

Monday November 16, Gikyou Arena, Ishikawa

World Tag League 2020 participants only

Wednesday November 18, Korakuen Hall

Best of the Super Jr. 27 participants only

Thursday November 19, Korakuen Hall

World Tag League 2020 participants only

Friday, November 20, Korakuen Hall

Best of the Super Jr. 27 participants only

Sunday November 22, Nagano

World Tag League 2020 participants only

Monday November 23, G Messe Gunma

Best of the Super Jr. 27 participants only

Tuesday November 24 Big Palette Fukushima

World Tag League 2020 participants only

Wednesday November 25 Niigata Convention Center

Best of the Super Jr. 27 participants only

Saturday November 28, Fujisawa

World Tag League 2020 participants only

Sunday November 29, Korakuen Hall

Best of the Super Jr. 27 participants only

Monday November 30, Korakuen Hall

World Tag League 2020 participants only

Wednesday December 2, Maruzen Intek Arena Osaka

Best of the Super Jr. 27 participants only

Friday December 4, Beppu B-Con Plaza

World Tag League 2020 participants only

Saturday December 5, Sun Arena Sendai

Best of the Super Jr. 27 participants only

Sunday December 6, Fukuoka International Center

World Tag League 2020, Best of the Super Jr. 27 final league night

*Participants in both tournaments will be involved

Friday December 11, Nippon Budokan

World Tag League 2020, Best of the Super Jr. 27 final

Another interesting time in NJPW will kick off just a few weeks following the ending of the G1 Climax 30 tournament. This makes it a time to start paying close attention to New Japan Pro Wrestling.