NJPW announces a stacked match card for Power Struggle 2021 featuring Shingo Takagi, Kazuchika Okada, and major title matches

NJPW has confirmed the full match for the Power Struggle 2021 event. In the aftermath of the G1 Climax final, New Japan Pro Wrestling announced a host of exciting matches for their next big show.

This year's Power Struggle card will be headlined by the reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Shingo Takagi. The Dragon is set to defend his title against Zack Sabre Jr.

During this year's G1 Climax 31, ZSJ successfully defeated Takagi in a singles match. The Suzuki Gun star earned himself a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship by beating the reigning champion.

NJPW Global @njpwglobal

#njpst The full Power Struggle card is SET for November 6, and it is MASSIVE!Great-O-Khan vs Toru Yano!CHAOS vs HOUSE OF TORTURE!And all-star tag matches highlight a nine bout, six title match supercard! njpw1972.com/106738 The full Power Struggle card is SET for November 6, and it is MASSIVE!Great-O-Khan vs Toru Yano!CHAOS vs HOUSE OF TORTURE!And all-star tag matches highlight a nine bout, six title match supercard!njpw1972.com/106738

#njpst https://t.co/EU8j2OjkAX

The co-main event of Power Struggle will feature Kazuchika Okada defending his G1 Climax briefcase against Tama Tonga. The Rainmaker will be putting his contract on the line against the Bullet Club star, who defeated Okada during this year's G1 Climax.

Another Bullet Club star who will be in action in a major title match is KENTA. During the final of the G1 Climax 31, KENTA assaulted Hiroshi Tanahashi and posed with the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship.

The Bullet Club star will once again challenge for the same belt that he failed to win earlier this year from Jon Moxley. The IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship will also be on the line as Robbie Eagles is set to defend against former champion El Desperado.

NJPW has lined up a stacked card for Power Struggle 2021

NJPW Global @njpwglobal

#njpst The full Power Struggle card is SET for November 6, and it is MASSIVE!Shingo Takagi vs Zack Sabre Jr!Kazuchika Okada vs Tama Tonga!Hiroshi Tanahashi vs KENTA!Robbie Eagles vs El Desperado! njpw1972.com/106738 The full Power Struggle card is SET for November 6, and it is MASSIVE!Shingo Takagi vs Zack Sabre Jr!Kazuchika Okada vs Tama Tonga!Hiroshi Tanahashi vs KENTA!Robbie Eagles vs El Desperado!njpw1972.com/106738

#njpst https://t.co/BxoQu21OOK

The rest of the NJPW Power Struggle card will feature several other notable matches, including a NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Match. The champion team of CHAOS will defend their belts against Bullet Club's House of Torture.

Also Read

The trio of EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, and SHO will challenge Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI, and Hirooki Goto. Whereas, another multi-man tag team match will feature Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi and Yuji Nagata against the LIJ team of Hiromu Takahashi, BUSHI and SANADA.

Tiger Mask will also team up with the Great Bash Heel team of Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma to face Bullet Club's Tanga Loa, Gedo, and Jado. The young lion duo of Ryohei Oiwa and Kosei Fujita will face Yoshinobu Kanemaru and DOUKI in the opening match of the night.

Edited by Arjun