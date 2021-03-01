NJPW announces tournament to crown challenger for Jon Moxley's IWGP United States Title

NJPW has confirmed the New Japan Cup USA's return to determine the next challenger for Jon Moxley. The announcement was officially made on the company's social media sites, and details were also revealed on the NJPW website. This was followed by the revelation of the tournament bracket for the New Japan Cup 2021.

The company has confirmed that eight wrestlers will compete in the New Japan Cup USA 2021, and the winner will get to challenge Moxley for his US Title.

Further details on the eight competitors for the tournament are yet to be revealed, but NJPW has officially announced two qualifying matches for the field of eight.

Former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush will face Rocky Romero, whereas The DKC will face the hard-hitting Tom Lawlor in the other singles match.

The prelims matches will start on Friday on NJPW Strong, and it will be interesting to see which wrestlers fill up the eight-man field for the NJ Cup 2021.

The inaugural New Japan Cup was won by Bullet Club star KENTA, who finally faced Moxley on last week's edition of NJPW Strong after months of build-up.

Jon Moxley's defense of the IWGP US Title

Currently in his second reign as the IWGP United States Champion, Jon Moxley finally was able to defend his belt for the first time since his win over Minoru Suzuki.

The Death Rider put away his arch-rival KENTA in an intense match on Strong and continued his second reign as the IWGP US Champion. Moxley will now wait and see which Superstar emerges victorious in the New Japan Cup USA.

The likes of Chris Dickinson, Brody King, TJP, and JR Kratos have established their places on NJPW Strong. They could be some of the names who join the field for this year's tournament.