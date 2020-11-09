In the aftermath of the 2020 Power Struggle pay-per-view, New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the entrants for this year's World Tag League. Set to take place alongside the Best of Super Juniors tournament, the NJPW World Tag League 2020 will feature multiple former winners and former IWGP Tag Team Champions.

Introducing the World Tag League 2020 entrants!



2019 winners FinJuice!



IWGP Tag Champions Dangerous Tekkers!



6x IWGP Tag Team Champions, Guerrillas of Destiny!



Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare, HenarACE!

Among the ten entrants in this year's World Tag League, the ones that fans really need to be on the lookout for is the duo of Juice Robinson and Dave Finlay. Popularly known as FinJuice, the defending World Tag League Champions will surely be an early favorite to retain their crown this year as well.

Introducing the World tag League 2020 entrants!



Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI!



Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii!



Shingo Takagi & SANADA!

On the other hand, current IWGP Tag Team Champions Dangerous Tekkers is also among the favorites to reign supreme. The Suzuki Gun pair of Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi has been on a tear. However, the 6-time IWGP Tag Team Champions Guerillas of Destiny will be marking their NJPW return during the tournament and aim for a solid outing this year.

Introducing the World tag League 2020 entrants!



EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi!



Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens!



EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi!

Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens!

Great-O-Khan and a mystery partner!

Lastly, the debuting team of SANADA and Shingo Takagi also promise to bring the fireworks. The Los Ingobernables de Japon duo has enjoyed a formidable singles run this year and will look to cap off the year with a big win.

When does NJPW World Tag League 2020 begin?

The NJPW World Tag League will run alongside Best of Super Jr. 27, and the tournament kick starts on the 15th of November. The finals are on schedule for December 11 in the Nippon Budokan.