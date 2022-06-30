"I would love to, I would really love to" - NJPW Champion Fred Rosser on a possible return to WWE

NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Fred Rosser is open to returning to WWE somewhere down the line.

The former Darren Young was released from WWE back in October of 2017 and later found a home in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Rosser has gone on to have great success in both New Japan and the National Wrestling Alliance in recent years.

Fred Rosser was recently a guest on The Comedy Store Wrestling Podcast to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked if he had any interest in returning to WWE in the future, Rosser admitted that he would love to.

"I would love to, I would really love to," Fred Rosser said. "I remember when Laurinaitis took over, he called me up and asked me -- he hired me in 2009 -- when he took over for Mark Carrano, he asked me how I was doing. 'I'm doing well, I'm with New Japan.' 'Yeah, I used to work for All Japan.' 'I'm doing well, I'm doing my thing.' I would love to."

Fred Rosser would enjoy working with younger NXT talent

Fred Rosser admitted that he would love to go back to work with the younger talent in WWE NXT. Rosser was part of the first season of NXT on SyFy, which is a far cry from the brand fans watch today.

While he's open to being a trainer with WWE after he retires, for now, he still wants to compete inside the squared circle.

"I would love to go back to NXT because that's where I started," Fred Rosser continued. "I was on the original season of NXT so going back and helping elevate talent. Time ain't on our side, I'm 38. I want to push it until the wheels come off, but who knows. I remember seeing Norman Smiley during WrestleMania in Dallas and he said, 'would you ever come back as a trainer?' Yeah, I'd come back as a trainer, but I'm not ready for it. You're not going to pull the plug on me, I still have more to do in wrestling. I would love to be a coach or anything like that." [H/T: Fightful]

Rosser is currently on a tear in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, recently capturing the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship from "Filthy" Tom Lawlor on the most recent episode of New Japan Strong.

We got a DX member to talk about one of their most memorable segments. Click here for more.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Fred Rosser back in WWE? Yes No 1 votes so far