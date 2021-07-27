NJPW confirms the lineup for Super Jr. Tag League 2021 featuring two Bullet Club teams, Suzuki Gun and more

New Japan Pro Wrestling has confirmed the return of the Super Jr. Tag League. In the aftermath of Wrestle Grand Slam at the Tokyo Dome, NJPW confirmed the entrants and teams for this year's Super Jr. Tag League.

This year's league will feature six different teams, including the reigning IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions: El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori. The rest of the field also consists of teams representing Suzuki Gun, CHAOS, and one other team from the Bullet Club.

Here are the teams for the 2021 NJPW Super Jr. Tag League:

Bullet Club: El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions)

CHAOS: SHO & YOH (Roppongi 3K)

Suzuki-Gun: Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado

Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato

Bullet Club: Gedo & Dick Togo

Robbie Eagles (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion) & Tiger Mask

Super Jr. Tag League 2021 hits Summer Struggle!



Six teams will vie for supremacy in league matches over ten days! Who is the best junior heavyweight team?https://t.co/nppfOwpNoU#njpw #njsst pic.twitter.com/BIJZGgJW66 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 26, 2021

When does NJPW Super Jr. Tag League start?

The round-robin tournament will begin on August 7th and all six teams will go head-to-head with one another with the winners earning a shot at the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championships.

Heading into this year's Super Jr. Tag League, the reigning IWGP Jr. Tag Team Champions successfully defended their titles at the Tokyo Dome. The duo of El Phantasmo and Ishimori put away the team of Rocky Romero and Ryusuke Taguchi, as the Mega Coaches failed to win the tag belts in an incredible showdown at Wrestle Grand Slam.

As the first Australian IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, Robbie Eagles was not about to pass up the chance to be a true (drinking) cultural ambassador before addressing his win.



👀👞🥂:https://t.co/p5Vy27ksu4#njpw #njwgs pic.twitter.com/AROb28EdVB — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 27, 2021

While Phantasmo and Ishimori are among the favorites to win the tournament, former division champion Roppongi 3K and El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru will aim to get their hands on the trophies.

Another team that everyone should be on the lookout for is the duo of Robbie Eagles and Tiger Mask. At Wrestle Grand Slam at Tokyo Dome, Eagles became the first Australian superstar to win the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship by submitting Desperado.

The CHAOS member will be confident heading into the tag league and will aim to win the whole thing with the NJPW veteran Tiger Mask by his side.

