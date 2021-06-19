NJPW confirms the return of The Good Brothers as part of a huge tournament

New Japan Pro Wrestling has confirmed the return of The Good Brothers. The company has confirmed that the inaugural Tag Team Turbulence will take place on NJPW Strong, with the inclusion of eight tag teams.

NJPW announced the names of all eight entrants who will be competing in the first-ever Tag Team Turbulence. The duo of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows will also make their highly anticipated return to New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The Good Brothers are BACK!



Gallows and Anderson haven't been in a NJPW ring since an emotional Feb. 20 2016 farewell!



Tag Team Turbulence is set to begin on July 16 on NJPW Strong and the teams who will be competing are as follows:

Clark Connors & TJP

LA Dojo (The DKC & Kevin Knight)

West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs)

Yuji Nagata & Ren Narita

Fred Yehi & Wheeler Yuta

Violence Unlimited (Brody King & Chris Dickinson)

Team Filthy (JR Kratos & Danny Limelight)

The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows)

NJPW also released the following statement regarding the Tag Team Turbulence:

"Tag team competition has been growing ever more fierce Friday nights on NJPW STRONG. After tournaments like Lion’s Break Crown, Super J-Cup and New Japan Cup USA have shone a light on young up and coming performers, junior heavyweights and openweight singles competitors respectively, it is now time for tag teams to have the spotlight, and Tag Team Turbulence is set to do just that. This July, Tag Team Turbulence will see eight teams compete for the right to be named the best duo on STRONG."

The Good Brothers left NJPW back in 2016 for WWE

In 2016, The Good Brothers departed New Japan Pro Wrestling for WWE and left Japan for the US. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows made quite an impact in WWE, winning the RAW Tag Team Championships and even accompanying AJ Styles as part of The OC.

Since leaving WWE, The Good Brothers have signed with IMPACT Wrestling and have also appeared in All Elite Wrestling on a regular basis. They are currently a regular fixture on AEW Dynamite. The former IWGP Tag Team Champions will now look forward to making a statement in NJPW.

