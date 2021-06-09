NJPW confirms two big title matches featuring Bullet Club against CHAOS

In the aftermath of NJPW Dominion 6.6, New Japan Pro Wrestling has confirmed two big title matches for this year's Kizuna Road tour. The first title match that was confirmed will feature the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championships.

The champion trio of YOSHI Hashi, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hirooki Goto will defend the titles against EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, and Dick Togo. The Bullet Club trio made their intentions clear after attacking CHAOS at Dominion after their 10-man tag team match that opened the show.

With the post-fight assault, the Bullet Club trio let it be known they wanted a crack at the Six-Mag Tag Team Titles. NJPW confirmed that Bullet Club will get their chance at the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championships at the event.

Championship action comes in Korakuen June 22 and 23！



June 22: NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag team Championships!

CHAOS vs BULLET CLUB!



June 23: IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships!

Roppongi 3K vs Ishimori & El Phantasmo!

Another title match that has been confirmed by NJPW will also feature members from CHAOS and Bullet Club. The Roppongi 3K duo of YOH and SHO will put the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championships on the line against Bullet Club's El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori.

Following El Desperado's successful defense of the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title, he was confronted by the likes of ELP and Ishimori. The duo also laid out a challenge to SHO and YOH, who were inside the ring after YOH's title match against Desperado.

Being former holders of the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship, Phantasmo and Ishimori will aim to bring the titles back to the Bullet Club.

El Desperado retained the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship in Osaka last night, but before he could get the last word, two challenges were made!



Check out what happened after Desperado faced YOH:https://t.co/7La1e8YPXe#njpw #njdominion pic.twitter.com/jx2bddBrnL — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 8, 2021

NJPW has confirmed that the two title matches will take place across two different dates at Kizuna Road

NJPW has announced that the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship match will take place on June 22. The trio of HASHI, Goto, and Ishii have already defended their belts against the Bullet Club trios of Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Jay White. Whereas the trio of KENTA, Yujiro Takahashi, and Taiji Ishimori also failed to capture the belts from the CHAOS trio.

The next night, June 23, IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Roppongi 3K will defend their titles against El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori

