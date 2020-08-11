NJPW crowns a new set of NEVER 6-Man Tag Team Champions

At the recently concluded NJPW: Summer Struggle on August 9, New Japan Pro Wrestling crowned a new set of NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champions.

In the aftermath of EVIL betraying Los Ingobernables de Japon and joining Bullet Club, NJPW opted to host a NEVER Openweight 6-Man Championship Tournament in order to crown a new pair of champions given EVIL was in possession of the belts along with Shingo Takagi and SANADA.

Yoshi-Hashi wins his first NJPW Title

The NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship Tournament featured numerous teams from the various NJPW factions. However, the finals featured two teams from the CHAOS faction.

Kazuchika Okada's team, which included SHO and Toru Yano, faced the trio of Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, and Yoshi-Hashi in a hard-hitting, physical match that exhibited the style of the NEVER Openweight Division.

'What I want to show people is the power to get through tomorrow'



Check out YOSHI-HASHI's inspiring comments after his title win last night!https://t.co/GDxnqFb2R7#njpw #njsst pic.twitter.com/S8NN8smepV — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 10, 2020

Eventually, it was the team of Goto, Ishii, and Yoshi-Hashi who emerged victorious over their fellow CHAOS faction-mates. The win also marked Yoshi-Hashi's first title win in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

In the past, Yoshi-Hashi has challenged for numerous titles in New Japan but this was the first time he successfully got his hands on the gold. Throughout the match itself, there were several memorable moments, including a short exchange between Yoshi-Hashi and Okada. Eventually, it was Ishii who got the pinfall victory over SHO and won the straps for his side.

New Japan Pro Wrestling released the following statement on their website following the win for YOSHI-HASHI:

Post match, YOSHI-HASHI admitted that he had ‘no plan’ in mind for what he’d say in this situation, but nevertheless delivered an inspirational speech. Stating pride that he had ‘finally delivered on a promise,’ the Headhunter stated ‘maybe you’re going through some stuff, but it can all change. Keep standing up. It all changes in an instant.’ Backstage he went on to say that ‘I’ve never been the type to try and look cool, say I’m tough, or that you should respect me. All I’ll say is that I always have enough strength to face tomorrow. And that’s enough’. The new NEVER 6-Man Champions will be back in action on live events starting Tuesday.

With a newly crowed NEVER Opennweight 6-Man Tag Team Champions, it now remains to be seen what NJPW has in store for the trio of Tomohiro Ishii, Yoshi-Hashi, and Hirooki Goto.