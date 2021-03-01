NJPW grants Kota Ibushi's wish and unifies the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships

In the aftermath of Kota Ibushi's successful defense of the Intercontinental Title over Tetsuya Naito, New Japan Pro Wrestling has officially merged the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships.

In the recent NJPW press conference ahead of the company's 49th Anniversary Show, the New Japan Chairman Naoki Sugabayashi officially announced that two of New Japan's top titles will be merged into one. In his statement, Sugabayashi said that the company has officially granted Kota Ibushi his wish to turn the Heavyweight and IC Titles into one championship.

Chairman Sugabayashi:

In accordance with Kota Ibushi's wishes, and after the results of last night's event, the lineage of the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships have been merged.



On Night 2 of NJPW Castle Attack, Kota Ibushi defeated Tetsuya Naito to retain the IWGP Intercontinental Championship. Despite losing both titles to Ibushi on Night 1 of Wrestle Kingdom 15, Naito made his intentions clear, stating that he would like to bring an end to the double championship reigns, being the one to initiate the thought in the first place.

Aiming to win the IWGP Intercontinental Title for the seventh time, Naito was unable to beat Ibushi, despite a resilient effort. The leader of Los Ingobernables de Japon failed to beat The Golden Star and fell to Kamigoye once again, as Ibushi went on to successfully defend the IWGP Intercontinental Title for the final time.

Kota Ibushi won the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships at Wrestle Kingdom 15 from Tetsuya Naito. Despite losing his G1 Climax briefcase to Jay White, then-champion Naito granted Ibushi a shot at the titles on Night 1, which the latter accepted.

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship to be created: first title match to take place April 4 at Sakura Genesis



The Golden Star would go on to beat Naito to win the double gold. And, the following night at Wrestle Kingdom 15 Night 2, Kota Ibushi avenged his loss to Switchblade by beating him to retain both the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championship.

Kota Ibushi successfully defended his titles against SANADA, in his second defense. With both the IWGP Titles being merged, NJPW has officially created the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship with the first title match set to take place at Sakura Genesis on April 4th.