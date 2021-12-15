×
Create
Notifications

Hiromu Takahashi wins the Best of the Super Juniors 2021; confirms his place in a huge title match at Wrestle Kingdom 16

Hiromu Takahashi has won the Best of the Super Juniors 2021
Hiromu Takahashi has won the Best of the Super Juniors 2021
Soumik Datta
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Dec 15, 2021 09:55 PM IST
News

Hiromu Takahashi has won his second consecutive Best of the Super Juniors trophy. The Ticking Timebomb defeated YOH in the finals of this year's competition and booked his place at Wrestle Kingdom 16.

While Takahashi did win the match, the contest itself wasn't without controversy, as SHO got involved. With both competitors laid out in the ring, SHO dropped his former tag team partner YOH with a piledriver.

Hiromu Takahashi then decided to step up to SHO but also took a piledriver from the House of Torture member. SHO then declared that the match is a no-contest. The referee ignored the declaration and insisted on continuing the match.

Best of the Super Jr. 28 FINAL- Hiromu Takahashi vs YOH is next!Watch LIVE IN ENGLISH on NJPW World! njpwworld.com/lp/l_enlive_26…#njpw #njbosj #njwtl https://t.co/wBjogQOAjj

Both Los Ingobernables de Japon and CHAOS entered the scene and the factions ran off SHO. The closing segment of the match saw Hiromu lift YOH and hit him with Timebomb 2 to officially win the BOSJ trophy.

Hiromu Takahashi will face El Desperado for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship

After an immense night in Ryogoku, we have two tournament winners crowned, and big matches set for Wrestle Kingdom!Action returns on December 21 as we get on the Road to Tokyo Dome, completely FREE!njpwworld.com #njpw #njwk16 https://t.co/jn60NZzCns

Hiromu Takahashi will be facing El Desperado for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title at Wrestle Kingdom 16.

After the BOSJ final, Takahashi took to the microphone as well and cut a promo. The Ticking Timebomb told YOH to step up and deal with his former tag team partner SHO himself.

Hiromu seemed pretty confident that he would win his title match against Desperado. A four-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion, Takahashi's goal will be to win his fifth title at Wrestle Kingdom 16 in early January 2022.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Desperado, on the other hand, won the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title once again after beating Robbie Eagles at Power Struggle 2021. Currently in his second reign as the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion, a win for the Suzuki-gun star at the Tokyo Dome in January, would definitely solidify his current reign.

A former WWE writer shares his opinion on the Jeff Hardy situation. Catch it live here.

Edited by Arjun
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी