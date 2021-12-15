Katsuyori Shibata announces his official in-ring return after a 4-year absence

Katsuyori Shibata is set to make his official return to in-ring action for the first time since 2017. During the recent NJPW World Tag League and Best of the Super Juniors final, Shibata confirmed the date of his next match.

Following an eight-man tag team match featuring the Bullet Club against Hiroshi Tanahashi, Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima, and Hiroyoshi Tenzan, The Wrestler made his way to the ring.

Katsuyori Shibata had previously confirmed that he would be making a special announcement on the night. After walking down to a massive reception from the crowd, the former NEVER Openweight Champion stated that on January 4, 2022, he would have a match at Wrestle Kingdom 16.

Check out his entire announcement below:

Katsuyori Shibata recently wrestled Zack Sabre Jr. in a five-minute UWF rules exhibition, which resulted in a draw.

After the bout, he took to the microphone and told the crowd that the next time he stepped foot inside the ring, it would be for a proper wrestling match. By the looks of it, that is precisely what Shibata now intends to do, as he is set to compete at Wrestle Kingdom 16.

Katsuyori Shibata has not wrestled an official match since 2017

Katsuyori Shibata last officially competed back at Sakura Genesis 2017, wrestling Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. Shibata failed to win the match and the world title.

Soon after, he collapsed backstage and was rushed to a hospital. Later, it was discovered that Shibata had a subdural hematoma.

The former NEVER Openweight Champion then became the head coach for NJPW's LA Dojo, and at Dominion 6.9 in 2019, Katsuyori Shibata also accompanied the debuting KENTA in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

In the final of the G1 Climax 29, The Wrestler got himself involved physically, as he attacked KENTA after the latter turned heel and joined Bullet Club. However, the likes of Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, KENTA, and co. ambushed Shibata.

Also Read Article Continues below

Two years later, the former NEVER Openweight Champion's announcement regarding his in-ring return has certainly got NJPW fans excited.

A former WWE writer shares his opinion on the Jeff Hardy situation. Catch it live here.

Edited by Kartik Arry