Kazuchika Okada set to defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against 3-time world champion

Kazuchika Okada is set to make his second defense of the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. The Rainmaker won the world title at this year's Wrestle Kingdom 16 and was challenged by Tetsuya Naito.

In the aftermath of Wrestle Kingdom 16, New Japan Pro Wrestling announced a series of matches for the NJPW Golden Series. One of the primary title matches for the Golden Series is the world title bout between Okada and Naito set for February 20th.

Taking to their official site and social media handles, NJPW confirmed the Okada vs. Naito match.

Check out the announcement from NJPW Global below:

NJPW Global @njpwglobal



Night two:



IWGP World

Kazuchika Okada vs Tetsuya Naito!



NEVER 6

HOUSE OF TORTURE vs CHAOS!



#KOPW2022

Minoru Suzuki vs Toru Yano!



Live in English on NJPW World!



njpw1972.com/113258



#njpw #njgolden Massive title action in Sapporo February 19 & 20!Night two:IWGP WorldKazuchika Okada vs Tetsuya Naito!NEVER 6HOUSE OF TORTURE vs CHAOS!Minoru Suzuki vs Toru Yano!Live in English on NJPW World! Massive title action in Sapporo February 19 & 20!Night two:IWGP World Kazuchika Okada vs Tetsuya Naito!NEVER 6HOUSE OF TORTURE vs CHAOS!#KOPW2022Minoru Suzuki vs Toru Yano!Live in English on NJPW World!njpw1972.com/113258 #njpw #njgolden https://t.co/at8rK0szOO

Heading into Wrestle Kingdom 16, Okada won the G1 Climax 31, beating Kota Ibushi in the final. In doing so, the former multi-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion confirmed his place in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 16.

Kazuchika Okada is currently in his first reign as the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion

Kazuchika Okada won the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship on Night 1 of Wrestle Kingdom 16. At the show, The Rainmaker dethroned Shingo Takagi, ending his first title reign in the process.

Okada and Takagi took each other to the absolute limit in an incredible match. The two also faced one another for the vacant IWGP World Heavyweight Title in the past, with The Dragon coming out victorious on that occasion.

On Night 2 of Wrestle Kingdom 16, Okada defended his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Will Ospreay. Heading into Wrestle Kingdom 16, the latter was forced to vacate the IWGP World Heavyweight Title due to injury.

NJPW Global @njpwglobal



Night two:



IWGP World

Kazuchika Okada vs Tetsuya Naito!



NEVER 6

HOUSE OF TORTURE vs CHAOS!



#KOPW2022

Minoru Suzuki vs Toru Yano!



Live in English on NJPW World!



njpw1972.com/113258



#njpw #njgolden Massive title action in Sapporo February 19 & 20!Night two:IWGP WorldKazuchika Okada vs Tetsuya Naito!NEVER 6HOUSE OF TORTURE vs CHAOS!Minoru Suzuki vs Toru Yano!Live in English on NJPW World! Massive title action in Sapporo February 19 & 20!Night two:IWGP World Kazuchika Okada vs Tetsuya Naito!NEVER 6HOUSE OF TORTURE vs CHAOS!#KOPW2022Minoru Suzuki vs Toru Yano!Live in English on NJPW World!njpw1972.com/113258 #njpw #njgolden https://t.co/GAkcEpOzaY

At the Tokyo Dome, The Commonwealth Kingpin put in a very resilient effort against Okada. However, Ospreay could not dethrone his former CHAOS stablemate on Night 2, as The Rainmaker marked his first successful title defense.

After his victory over the leader of The United Empire, Okada praised his opponent and was then confronted by Tetsuya Naito in the ring. The leader of Los Ingobernables de Japon made his intentions clear of winning the world title, and NJPW has granted Naito his wish.

Also Read Article Continues below

Who are you rooting for in the upcoming bout? Let us know in the comments below!

Edited by Angana Roy