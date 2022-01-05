Pro Wrestling NOAH invades NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom 16, gets confronted by top faction

On night 2 of Wrestle Kingdom 16, Pro Wrestling NOAH invaded New Japan Pro Wrestling. Led by former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Keiji Mutoh, the entire NOAH roster headed to the ring after the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Match.

Members of the NOAH roster took turns addressing the crowd as they hyped up the upcoming NJPW vs. Pro Wrestling NOAH event on Saturday. The event will be regarded as the third night of Wrestle Kingdom 16.

NJPW star and former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Shingo Takagi came down to the ring and stood face-to-face with the entire NOAH roster. He was accompanied by his Los Ingobernables de Japon stablemates Bushi and Hiromu Takahashi.

All three men stood on the apron and engaged in a verbal altercation with the Pro Wrestling NOAH stars. Eventually, the latter claimed that they came to pick a fight, as Takagi and LIJ, for a brief moment, teased fighting the roster all by himself.

However, 'The Dragon' made the right choice and exited. The Pro Wrestling NOAH stars continued on the microphone, stating that they are the elite of professional wrestling.

They also claimed that NOAH would change the pecking order of Japanese wrestling and become the top promotion in the country.

Pro Wrestling NOAH and NJPW will square off against each other on night 3 of Wrestle Kingdom 16

As we mentioned earlier, Pro Wrestling NOAH and NJPW will go to war against one another on the third night of Wrestle Kingdom 16.

Several exciting matches have been announced for the show. The likes of Shingo Takagi, Kazuchika Okada, and Hiroshi Tanahashi will fight for NJPW.

Whereas Pro Wrestling NOAH will be represented by the likes of Katsuhiko Nakajima, Kenoh, Keiji Mutoh, and more.

Here is the full card for night 3 of Wrestle Kingdom 16:

Pre-show: Kosei Fujita vs. Yasutaka Yano

* Pre-show: Tencozy (Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima) and Yuji Nagata vs. Funky Express (King Tany, Muhammad Yone, and Akitoshi Saito)

* Sho vs. Atsushi Kotoge

* The Bullet Club (Taiji Ishimori and Gedo) vs. Stinger (Seiki Yoshioka and Hayata)

* Suzuki-gun (El Desperado and Douki) vs. Yo-Hey and Nosawa Rongai

* Chaos (Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, and YOSHI-HASHI), Master Wato, and Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Daisuke Harada, Hajime Ohara, Daiki Inaba, Akitoshi Saito and Kinya Okada

* Suzuki-gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Zack Sabre Jr.) vs. Yoshinari Ogawa and Naomichi Marufuji

* House of Torture (Evil and Dick Togo) vs. Go Shiozaki and Masa Kitamiya

* Suzuki-gun (Taichi, Minoru Suzuki, and Taka Michinoku vs. KENTA, Kazushi Sakuraba, and Takashi Sugiura)

* Kazuchika Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kaito Kiyomiya and Keiji Mutoh

*Los Ingobernables de Japón (Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, Hiromu Takahashi, and Bushi) vs. Kongo (Katsuhiko Nakajima, Kenoh, Manabu Soya, Tadasuke, and Aleja)

