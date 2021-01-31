NJPW officially announces Jon Moxley's return match in over a year

On the recent episode of NJPW Strong, Jon Moxley made his return to New Japan Pro Wrestling and confronted KENTA. The reigning IWGP United States Champion hit the Paradigm Shift on the Bullet Club member and took out KENTA's fellow stablemates El Phantasmo and Hilkuleo all by himself.

In the aftermath of the event on NJPW Strong, the highly awaited match between Jon Moxley and KENTA has now been confirmed. The Death RIder will finally defend the IWGP US Championship on the 26th of February at the NJPW New Beginning in USA 2021 tour.

Here is the official announcement from NJPW:

It's ON!



The most anticipated match in pro-wrestling!



Jon Moxley vs KENTA will take place at New Beginning USA 2021 on February 26!https://t.co/WS3jhZadRp #njpwSTRONG #MOXvsKENTA pic.twitter.com/6oy93z2Tx4 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 31, 2021

NJPW also confirmed the following matches for the New Beginning USA Tour:

February 5th: Rey Horus vs. TJP

February 12th: Chris Dickinson & Danny Limelight vs TJP & Ren Narita

February 19th: El Phantasmo vs. Lio Rush

Jon Moxley is currently in his second reign as IWGP Champion and won the title from Lance Archer at last year's Wrestle Kingdom 14. During his first reign as the IWGP US Champion, The Death Rider was forced to vacate the title, as he failed to make it to Japan due to a typhoon. However, this time around, NJPW has been patient with Moxley and decided not to strip him of the title, despite the fact that he hasn't defended the belt in almost a year.

Huge matches are coming up February on #njpwSTRONG!



Feb 5: Rey Horus vs TJP: first time ever!



Feb 12: Chris Dickinson & Danny Limelight vs TJP & Ren Narita!



Feb 19: El Phantasmo vs Lio Rush!



Feb 26: THE match: #MOXvsKENTA!https://t.co/wzfWsVoQcp#njnbgusa pic.twitter.com/cqRAqQPV8h — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 31, 2021

Advertisement

Jon Moxley will compete in his first NJPW match in almost a year

Jon Moxley's last match in NJPW was at last year's New Beginning in Osaka show. On that occasion, the reigning IWGP US Champion defended his US Title successfully against Minoru Suzuki, only to be attacked by Zack Sabre Jr. after the match.

Amid the pandemic, NJPW had to scrap their plans of a match between Moxley and ZSJ. And fast forward to a few months later, the promotion crowned a new #1 contender in KENTA, who won the New Japan Cup USA 2020. Due to travel restrictions, Moxley has been unable to travel to Japan, and KENTA was forced to defend his Rights To Challenge briefcase on multiple occasions.