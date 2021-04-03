NJPW officially unveils the new Strong Openweight Championship

NJPW has officially unveiled a new championship on this week's episode of NJPW Strong. The company introduced the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship. The inaugural holder of the title will be the Superstar who wins the New Japan Cup USA 2021.

Taking to social media, NJPW made an official announcement. The 2020 version of the New Japan Cup USA saw KENTA win the inaugural tournament and go on to challenge Jon Moxley for the IWGP United States Championship.

Here is the announcement from NJPW on Twitter:

This time around, NJPW seems to be taking a different approach, as they're set to crown a brand new Strong Openweight Champion, courtesy of the winner of the New Japan Cup USA 2021.

NJPW also released the following statement after the revelation of the Strong Openweight Championship:

"Strong Openweight Championship revealed.

"New Japan Cup USA 2021 winner to become first champion.

"This Friday saw the Road to New Japan Cup USA 2021, and the reveal of just what each of the eight competitors in single elimination competition this April will be fighting for.

"While the 2020 tournament was contested for number one contendership status to the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship held by Jon Moxley, this year’s tournament will be different. In 2021, the tournament winner will not be a contender, but rather a champion; the Strong Openweight Champion.

"As the name suggests, the title represents the pinnacle of competition on NJPW STRONG on Friday nights, and will be contested for by wrestlers of any weight class. Things are going to get even more exciting going forward on NJPW STRONG; who of the eight in this year’s tournament will become the first holder of the gold?"

The eight competitors who will be competing for the New Japan USA 2021 crown this year are Fred Rosser, Hikuleo, Tom Lawlor, Ren Narita, Chris Dickinson, Brody King, Lio Rush and Clark Connors.

NJPW might look to bring Jon Moxley back to Japan

With NJPW revealing the Strong Openweight Championship for the competitors of the New Japan Cup USA, it is likely they will bring Jon Moxley back to Japan. The Death Rider has been competing in the US for a while and also defended the IWGP US Title on Strong against KENTA.

However, with New Japan officially merging the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships, the company could look forward to bringing back Moxley and promoting the IWGP US Title as the secondary belt in the promotion.