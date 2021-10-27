NJPW provides major update on Kota Ibushi's injury following G1 Climax 31 final

New Japan Pro Wrestling has revealed further details regarding Kota Ibushi's latest injury. In a recent update, it has been confirmed that The Golden Star suffered a “right anterior dislocation of the shoulder and joint lip damage.”

NJPW has also revealed the timeline for Kota Ibushi's return, stating that the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion will be out for a total of two months.

NJPW Global @njpwglobal #njpw Kota Ibushi has undergone evaluation on an injury sustained during last Thursday's G1 final. His diagnosis is a right anterior shoulder dislocation and joint lip damage. He is expected to make a recovery in around two months. Details: njpw1972.com/107052 Kota Ibushi has undergone evaluation on an injury sustained during last Thursday's G1 final. His diagnosis is a right anterior shoulder dislocation and joint lip damage. He is expected to make a recovery in around two months. Details: njpw1972.com/107052#njpw https://t.co/TWPyyTrQDC

Ibushi suffered this injury during the recent G1 Climax 31 final against Kazuchika Okada. The Golden Star attempted a Phoenix Splash but Okada rolled out of the way.

Kota Ibushi landed on his shoulder and was unable to get back up. Referee Red Shoes would end the match by immediately calling for the bell. The New Japan medical staff entered the ring and assessed the situation, as Ibushi was assisted out of the ring and taken backstage.

As a result, Okada would win his first G1 Climax since 2014 and is now in prime position to challenge for the IWGP World Championship at next year's Wrestle Kingdom.

However, The Rainmaker is expected to defend his G1 contract against Tama Tonga, the only man who pinned Okada during this year's tournament. Okada himself has made it clear that he wants to bring back the IWGP V4 Heavyweight Championship belt.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists NJPW confirmed in a press conference that Kota Ibushi dislocated his shoulder Wishing him a speedy recovery and hoping he gets back to 100% NJPW confirmed in a press conference that Kota Ibushi dislocated his shoulder Wishing him a speedy recovery and hoping he gets back to 100% https://t.co/WChyCaYwlt

Kota Ibushi should be fit to compete at Wrestle Kingdom 16

Kota Ibushi is expected to be sidelined till the end of this year. However, as things stand, his injury isn't as severe as it initially seemed. At this rate, The Golden Star should be able to compete in next year's Wrestle Kingdom 16 show. There has been no indication as to who his opponent at the said event could be.

At Wrestle Kingdom 15 this year, Ibushi headlined both nights, beating Tetsuya Naito on Night 1 and Jay White on Night 2.

With his win over Switchblade on the second night, Kota Ibushi became the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion. He would later go on to unify both belts.

