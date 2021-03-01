NJPW reveals the matches for the New Japan Cup 2021 featuring Jay White, KENTA, Okada and more

NJPW has officially revealed the tournament bracket for the New Japan Cup 2021. The company is set to merge both the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships.

New Japan Pro Wrestling will be undergoing one of their many annual tournaments to crown the first number one contender for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

New Japan Pro Wrestling took to social media, revealing the participants and matches for this year's New Japan Cup. The tournament will feature 2020 winner EVIL and NEVER Openweight Champion, Hiroshi Tanahashi, who will be getting first-round byes in a newly introduced rule.

Here are your New Japan Cup first round matchups!



March 9!

Yuji Nagata vs Yota Tsuji!

Tomohiro Ishii vs SANADA!



March 10!

David Finlay vs Chase Owens!

YOSHI-HASHI vs Yujiro Takahashi!

Toa Henare vs Jay White!

Other notable names announced for the New Japan Cup 2021 are Jay White, Will Ospreay, Zack Sabre Jr., and KENTA. The obvious highlight of the first-round is the match between Kazuchika Okada and Shingo Takagi.

The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion has promised to make his way back to the title picture and wants to do so by winning this year's NJ Cup.

Here are the matches for the first round of the New Japan Cup 2021:

Satoshi Kojima vs. Jeff Cobb

Tetsuya Naito vs Great O-Khan

Toru Yano vs Bad Luck Fale

Hirooki Goto vs. Taichi

Kazuchika Okada vs Shingo Takagi

Tomoaki Honma vs. Minoru Suzuki

Juice Robinson vs. KENTA

Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs Will Ospreay

Gabriel Kidd vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Yuji Nagata vs Yota Tsuji

Tomohiro Ishii vs SANADA

David Finlay vs. Chase Owens

YOSHI-HASHI vs. Yujiro Takahashi

Toa Henare vs Jay White

NJPW will kick-start the New Japan Cup 2021 at the 49th Anniversary Show

New Japan Pro Wrestling has confirmed that two first-round matches for the New Japan Cup 2021 will take place at this week's 49th Anniversary Show. Satoshi Kojima will continue his feud with The United Empire, with the veteran set to face Jeff Cobb.

Here are your New Japan Cup first round matchups!

Ota March 6!



Kazuchika Okada vs Shingo Takagi!

Tomoaki Honma vs Minoru Suzuki!

Juice Robinson vs KENTA!



Yamanashi March 7!



Hirosyoshi Tenzan vs Will Ospreay!

Gabriel Kidd vs Zack Sabre Jr.

Meanwhile, Cobb's fellow stablemate Great O-Khan will face Tetsuya Naito in the opening round. On the back of his stellar performance against Hiroshi Tanahashi at Castle Attack, O-Khan will aim to cause an upset in the first round by beating Naito.

However, Naito himself will be aiming to get a victory after his recent loss to Kota Ibushi.