NJPW reveals the participants for Best of the Super Juniors 2021: Robbie Eagles, Hiromu Takahashi, and Bullet Club stars confirmed

New Japan Pro Wrestling has confirmed the lineup for this year's Best of the Super Juniors tournament. The promotion has announced the participants in this year's tournament field.

The single block, round-robin format will see 12 Superstars enter the tournament and the two top point scorers will compete in the finals of the Best of the Super Juniors 2021.

NJPW Global @njpwglobal



El Desperado

Hiromu Takahashi

Ryusuke Taguchi

El Phantasmo

Robbie Eagles

YOH

Taiji Ishimori

SHO

Master Wato

BUSHI

DOUKI

Yoshinobu Kanemaru



Your 12 entrants! Action starts Saturday!



njpw1972.com/107948



#njpw #njbosj The Best of the Super Jr. 28 lineup is set!El DesperadoHiromu TakahashiRyusuke TaguchiEl PhantasmoRobbie EaglesYOHTaiji IshimoriSHOMaster WatoBUSHIDOUKIYoshinobu KanemaruYour 12 entrants! Action starts Saturday! The Best of the Super Jr. 28 lineup is set!El DesperadoHiromu TakahashiRyusuke TaguchiEl PhantasmoRobbie EaglesYOHTaiji IshimoriSHOMaster WatoBUSHIDOUKIYoshinobu KanemaruYour 12 entrants! Action starts Saturday!njpw1972.com/107948#njpw #njbosj https://t.co/NKAkyTPmp9

In the aftermath of Power Struggle 2021, NJPW confirmed the 12 names who will be involved in this year's Best of the Super Juniors. Here are the Superstars competing in this year's tournament:

Ryusuke Taguchi

Master Wato

Robbie Eagles - (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champion)

YOH

Hiromu Takahashi

BUSHI

El Desperado - (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion)

Yoshinobu Kanemaru

DOUKI

Taiji Ishimori

El Phantasmo

SHO

Heading into this year's tournament, El Desperado won the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship. In doing so, the Suzuki-gun star became a two-time champion after he defeated Robbie Eagles at Power Struggle to win the strap.

In recent months, Eagles has also been at the top of his game in NJPW. The CHAOS star won his first title in NJPW when he captured the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship and also defended it against Hiromu Takahashi.

For a brief moment, Eagles was even a double champion, as he and Tiger Mask defeated El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru to win the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championships.

NJPW Global @njpwglobal



🔥Desperado vs SHO!

🔥Hiromu vs YOH!

🔥ELP vs Master Wato!

🔥Taguchi vs Eagles!

🔥Kanemaru vs Ishimori!

🔥BUSHI vs DOUKI!



All on deck to kick off a huge weekend!



njpw1972.com/108034



#njpw #njbosj Saturday night, Korakuen sees Best of the Super Jr. kickoff!🔥Desperado vs SHO!🔥Hiromu vs YOH!🔥ELP vs Master Wato!🔥Taguchi vs Eagles!🔥Kanemaru vs Ishimori!🔥BUSHI vs DOUKI!All on deck to kick off a huge weekend! Saturday night, Korakuen sees Best of the Super Jr. kickoff!🔥Desperado vs SHO!🔥Hiromu vs YOH!🔥ELP vs Master Wato!🔥Taguchi vs Eagles!🔥Kanemaru vs Ishimori!🔥BUSHI vs DOUKI!All on deck to kick off a huge weekend!njpw1972.com/108034#njpw #njbosj https://t.co/D4R4U3hI25

The history of NJPW's Best of the Super Juniors tournament

The NJPW Best of the Super Juniors tournament, commonly known as the BOSJ, is an annual tournament hosted by NJPW comprising of the promotion's best junior heavyweight wrestlers.

The Best of the Super Juniors was first held in 1994 and was won by the legendary Jushin Thunder Liger. In the past, the BOSJ has also been won by a host of current WWE Superstars including the likes of Prince Devitt, aka Finn Balor, Ricochet, and Kushida. It's been considered a springboard of future excellence.

Last year, the Best of the Super Juniors was won by Hiromu Takahashi, who will aim to get his hands on the trophy once again this year and reclaim the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Who do you think will prevail in the Best of the Super Juniors 2021? Will Hiromu Takahashi repeat as this year's winner once again? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Fans! What does wrestling legend Dutch Mantell think of the recent WWE releases? Find out here.

Edited by Ryan K Boman