NJPW reveals the participants for Best of the Super Juniors 2021: Robbie Eagles, Hiromu Takahashi, and Bullet Club stars confirmed

New Japan Pro Wrestling has confirmed the lineup for this year's Best of the Super Juniors tournament. The promotion has announced the participants in this year's tournament field.
The single block, round-robin format will see 12 Superstars enter the tournament and the two top point scorers will compete in the finals of the Best of the Super Juniors 2021.
In the aftermath of Power Struggle 2021, NJPW confirmed the 12 names who will be involved in this year's Best of the Super Juniors. Here are the Superstars competing in this year's tournament:
- Ryusuke Taguchi
- Master Wato
- Robbie Eagles - (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champion)
- YOH
- Hiromu Takahashi
- BUSHI
- El Desperado - (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion)
- Yoshinobu Kanemaru
- DOUKI
- Taiji Ishimori
- El Phantasmo
- SHO
Heading into this year's tournament, El Desperado won the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship. In doing so, the Suzuki-gun star became a two-time champion after he defeated Robbie Eagles at Power Struggle to win the strap.
In recent months, Eagles has also been at the top of his game in NJPW. The CHAOS star won his first title in NJPW when he captured the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship and also defended it against Hiromu Takahashi.
For a brief moment, Eagles was even a double champion, as he and Tiger Mask defeated El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru to win the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championships.
The history of NJPW's Best of the Super Juniors tournament
The NJPW Best of the Super Juniors tournament, commonly known as the BOSJ, is an annual tournament hosted by NJPW comprising of the promotion's best junior heavyweight wrestlers.
The Best of the Super Juniors was first held in 1994 and was won by the legendary Jushin Thunder Liger. In the past, the BOSJ has also been won by a host of current WWE Superstars including the likes of Prince Devitt, aka Finn Balor, Ricochet, and Kushida. It's been considered a springboard of future excellence.
Last year, the Best of the Super Juniors was won by Hiromu Takahashi, who will aim to get his hands on the trophy once again this year and reclaim the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship.
