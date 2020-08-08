NJPW's new USA show set for Fridays with WWE SmackDown's timing in mind

NJPW announced during a press conference that they will be airing a new weekly show called NJPW Strong set to air every Friday Night at 10 PM, which is exactly after WWE SmackDown. During the press conference, Takami Ohbari, the president of NJPW America, discussed the details regarding the launch of the new weekly show, which will be focused on the American talent from NJPW and will be the outlet of the NJPW America. This show, NJPW Strong, will be broadcast on NJPW World. Now, it appears that NJPW has a very good reason for putting the show after the weekly broadcast of WWE SmackDown every week.

According to a report by Fightful Select, Carlos Toro, who interviewed Rocky Romero, found out that the NJPW Strong show's timeslot on Friday nights after WWE SmackDown was not an accident. In fact, the reason that it was taking place at that time, was to get US viewers after WWE SmackDown, at 10 PM EST. The other reason for the particular timeslot of the show, was so that it was an early timeslot that would catch the Japanese viewers as well.

You can see the interview between Carlos Toro and Rocky Romero right here:

Takami Ohbari announced that the NJPW Strong show would be beginning with the opening round of the NJPW Cup USA tournament, with the single-elimination format featuring eight wrestlers. Juice Robinson, who is suffering from an injury, will not be able to participate in this show, and otherwise would have been a favorite in the tournament.

The slots for the tournament are as follow for the opening rounds:

Karl Fredericks vs Kenta Jeff Cobb vs Tanga Loa David Finlay vs Chase Owens Brody King vs Tama Tonga

Of these, Kenta came away with the win in the first match. Jeff Cobb defeated Tanga Loa, David Finlay defeated Chase Owens, and Tama Tonga defeated Brody King.

The semi-finals of the NJPW Cup USA 2020 tournament will be taking place on 14th August and the finals are set to take place on 21st August. The winner of the tournament will face former WWE Superstar and current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley for his IWGP United States title.