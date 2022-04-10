NJPW star SANADA forced to vacate the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship

NJPW star SANADA has relinquished the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. At the recent NJPW Hyper Battle show, the Los Ingobernables de Japon member was forced to vacate the belt due to an injury he had previously suffered.

After making his announcement, SANADA also asked former IWGP US Heavyweight Champion, Hiroshi Tanahashi, to reclaim the title. However, Will Ospreay didn't let it happen.

Ospreay also made his intentions known in regards to the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship. In the process, The Ace suggested that he and Ospreay need to battle it out over the vacant title.

Cold Skull was initially injured on March 18th at the hands of Ospreay during the recent New Japan Cup 2022 tournament. The now-former IWGP US Heavyweight Champion suffered a fractured left orbital bone.

SANADA's IWGP US Heavyweight Championship win was his first singles title victory in NJPW

SANADA won the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Golden Series by beating Hiroshi Tanahashi. In doing so, the LIJ member won his first singles title in NJPW, which has now ended under quite unfortunate circumstances.

SANADA's win over Tanahashi brought an end to the latter's second reign as the IWGP US Heavyweight Champion. The Ace had captured the belt by beating Kenta in a brutal No Disqualification match on Day Two of Wrestle Kingdom 16.

NJPW Global @njpwglobal



njpw1972.com/118775



#hyperbattle #njdontaku SANADA relinquishes US gold as Hiroshi Tanahashi and Will Ospreay go nose to nose in Ryogoku SANADA relinquishes US gold as Hiroshi Tanahashi and Will Ospreay go nose to nose in Ryogoku njpw1972.com/118775#hyperbattle #njdontaku https://t.co/UIztwGIB7E

During his time in New Japan so far, SANADA has won the IWGP Tag Team Championship on three separate occasions. Two reigns were with EVIL, who has gone on to join the Bullet Club, and a reign with LIJ leader Tetsuya Naito.

SANADA is also a former three-time NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion, having won the belts with EVIL and Bushi. Throughout his New Japan career so far, Cold Skull has found most of his success in the tag team division.

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Pratik Singh