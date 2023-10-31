Top WWE star takes a massive shot at Roman Reigns and Rhea Ripley on RAW

On the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch took a shot at Roman Reigns and Rhea Ripley for their lack of title defenses.

The Tribal Chief has been world champion now for over three years, while The Judgment Day member has held the Women's World Championship for more than 200 days. Despite their lengthy runs, the two stars have only defended their championships a few times this year.

Becky Lynch held the NXT Women's Championship for 42 days before losing it to Lyra Valkria at Halloween Havoc. She defended the title six times, more than The Head of Table has defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this year only four times.

During a backstage segment on RAW, The Man mentioned that she was a fighting champion, unlike Rhea and Roman. She stated:

"In the span of 42 days, I was able to defend my title more times then Rhea has all year, more than Roman Reigns has all year."

Rhea Ripley is scheduled to defend her Women's World Championship in a Fatal Five-Way Match at Crown Jewel. Roman Reigns will put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight at the upcoming Premium Live Event.

