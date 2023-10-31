"It was like a fever dream" - 29-year-old WWE star reflects on working with The Undertaker and John Cena

WWE Legends The Undertaker and John Cena made their televised NXT debut a few weeks ago and worked with Carmelo Hayes. The former North American Champion has reflected on interacting with the duo.

On Tuesday, October 10, 2023, NXT and AEW Dynamite went head-to-head for the first time in a long time, and the developmental brand was stacked with a lot of talent. During the show, Melo collided with Bron Breakker in the main event, and he had the Cenation Leader in his corner. After the match, The Phenom made a surprise appearance, attacked Breakker, and embraced Hayes.

During a recent appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Carmelo Hayes described working with The Undertaker and John Cena as a fever dream. He added that he couldn't believe what had happened:

"It was like a dream. It was like a fever dream. And like, it's funny, a lot of people kept, you know, hitting me up the day after and you know, that night. It was like, I almost couldn't believe that it happened. But there was that moment where you're like, Look, I'm a pro. And I'm gonna be in this moment and I understand the assignment, I remember there was a moment where I was a little kid and I'm like, shoot, this is freaking cool, man. This is really cool," said Hayes.

Carmelo Hayes on his off-air moment with The Undertaker

After The Undertaker and the former NXT Champion left the ring, they did the WWE Hall of Famer's signature pose on the entranceway. That part wasn't planned, and it didn't air on the show.

Carmelo Hayes revealed in the same conversation that The Undertaker told him to do it, and he described it as a cool moment:

"Well, he told me, he said, All right on 3, 1, 2, 3. Now don't mess this up. Don't mess this up. But it was just cool. Man. Those guys were just great to work with. And like I said, just a dream. The kid in me was screaming but the pro in me was like, run the play."

Carmelo Hayes is set to challenge Ilja Dragonuv for the NXT Championship in the main event of Halloween Havoc next week.

