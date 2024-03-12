"No chamber. No Mania." - 35-year-old WWE star shares heartbreaking tweet

A WWE Superstar has shared a heartbreaking tweet reacting to his current standing on the main roster.

Bronson Reed missed the Elimination Chamber: Perth PLE earlier this year. After that, he failed to win a #1 Contenders Gauntlet Match for the Intercontinental Championship on RAW tonight.

Shortly after, the 35-year-old took to Twitter to tweet that "the mighty have fallen."

"No chamber. No mania. How the mighty have fallen," Reed wrote.

Sami Zayn eliminated Reed in the Gauntlet match. The former won the bout and is scheduled to face Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL.

After missing the Elimination Chamber: Perth PLE, Bronson Reed revealed that he was initially scheduled to compete at the event. Triple H responded to Reed's tweet and congratulated the superstar on becoming a father.

Reed's tweet received massive support from fans. It remains to be seen if he still somehow ends up making the WWE WrestleMania XL card since the event is only a month away.

