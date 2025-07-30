  • home icon
  • "No longer able to wrestle anymore" - Record-breaking WWE champion makes heartbreaking confession

By Phillipa Marie
Published Jul 30, 2025 18:36 GMT
This is heartbreaking (image credit: WWE.com)

WWE Unreal has dropped the curtain on the world beyond the Stamford-based promotion's ring, and it seems that with it, several secrets from the business have been revealed.

Episode 4 of the Netflix blockbuster docu-series looks at The New Day's heel turn from back in December 2024 on RAW, and Xavier Woods was able to explain the situation that led up to their turn.

While talking about Big E and The New Day as a trio, he heartbreakingly confessed that the reason for the change was that the former WWE Champion couldn't wrestle anymore.

"A few years before now, Big E had a terrible injury where he landed on the floor on his head upside down and broke his neck, and because of that, he was no longer able to wrestle anymore," said Woods. [Episode 4 from 12:44]
Woods then discussed the 10-year anniversary segment on RAW, during which Big E made his return after several years on the sidelines, and many fans believed he would finally return to action.

However, this wasn't the case, as Big E pitched being a manager for Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, but they ultimately rejected him and then turned heel in the process.

The record-breaking tag team champion talked about the process of that shocking heel turn, which broke the hearts of many fans, especially knowing that Big E can no longer wrestle.

The New Day now has a new addition to their group on WWE RAW

While Big E has found a role in WWE, which has allowed him to continue as a member of the broadcast team, The New Day has remained a heel group on RAW.

The New Day has worked as a duo for several months, but it seems that they have finally recruited a replacement for Big E, and he now calls himself Big G. Grayson Waller could be the difference maker for the team, which has seemingly been stagnant as of late.

