"No matter where you are, you inspire" - Current WWE Superstar sends heartfelt message to Sasha Banks

Bayley is currently one of the pillars of the WWE women's division. She was one of the pioneers of the Women's Revolution and remains a top competitor to this day. Despite Sasha Banks' departure last year, the two women have remained close friends.

Banks, who is now known as Mercedes Mone, celebrates her 31st birthday today, and Bayley took to Twitter to send her a heartfelt message to mark the occasion.

"No matter where you are, you inspire. Have the greatest birthday mamacitaaaa" - she wrote.

Bayley shared a cute photo of herself and Sasha Banks in a mask whilst the two were pictured with a fan.

The current WWE Superstar and Banks have been close friends ever since their time in NXT. The Role Model was even in Japan when the former star made her debut in NJPW as Mercedes Mone.

The two women made history together several times in NXT and WWE, their bond appears to be even stronger even though they are no longer on the same show.

Bayley is yet to declare for the WWE Women's Royal Rumble match

Interestingly, despite Damage CTRL being pushed to the top of the Women's Division since Bayley's return back at SummerSlam, the trio are yet to declare for the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Becky Lynch, on the other hand, has already made it clear that she will be in the match. Since the women are feuding at the moment, it makes sense to let this continue because none of them would be seen as a surprise.

As of writing, there are only seven women declared for the match, including Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Emma, Zelina Vega, Candice LeRae, Raquel Rodriguez, and Shayna Baszler.

It's likely that all three women will be in the match and their alliance will be tested if they are in there together at any point.

Do you think Bayley could win the Women's Royal Rumble? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

