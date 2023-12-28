"No moment was even closer" - WWE Universe unites to name most jaw-dropping wrestling moment of the year

There are a lot of choices for the most jaw-dropping wrestling moments of 2023, but the WWE Universe almost unanimously picked the most surprising.

2023 was not just a big year for WWE but for wrestling in general. The business was thriving, and there were a lot of shocking moments throughout the year, from Sami Zayn betraying The Bloodline to Cody Rhodes losing to Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Brock Lesnar's attack on Rhodes also caught people off guard, as well as Reigns getting pinned at Money in the Bank. The Rock returned on a random SmackDown, while CM Punk and Randy Orton had memorable returns at Survivor Series.

Edge's departure also came as a shock for many, as he signed a contract with AEW. Nevertheless, most WWE fans agreed that Punk's return at Survivor Series is the "holy sh*t" moment of the year.

One fan wrote:

"CM Punk returning to WWE no moment was even closer."

This fan acknowledged that there are a lot of choices but Punk's return trumps it all:

"2023 was a wild year for OMGs but there's simply no topping Punks surprise at SS."

One fan does not hate Punk's return but pointed out that Sami's betrayal of The Bloodline was on another level:

"Everyone saying CM Punk’s return but for me it’s Sami Zayn hitting Roman Reigns with a chair at the Royal Rumble."

Here are the rest of the reactions:

While it was heavily rumored that CM Punk would return to WWE, it was still a surreal moment when it happened.

WWE Superstars are back on the road after Christmas

This week's RAW and SmackDown episodes are both just a recap of the best moments from both brands. WWE was very generous to talent this year, giving them a week off from December 18 to 25 to celebrate the holidays.

WWE superstars are back on the road on December 26 for the annual holiday tour. The RAW roster's schedule includes stops at cities such as New York, Boston, Montreal, and Toronto.

On the other hand, the SmackDown roster will visit cities like Baltimore, Detroit, Houston, Las Vegas, and then Los Angeles.

Which moment is the most shocking of the year? Share your answers in the comments section.