"No, you're not!" "Oh, oops!" - Triple H's alleged talk with LA Knight after massive botch

Triple H had a talk with LA Knight after he mistakenly cut a heel promo in front of the live audience.

Mace and Mansoor have been released by WWE. The duo sat down for a Twitch stream and shared a bunch of interesting stories from their time with the company. Mansoor shared a story about how Triple H had a talk with LA Knight after the latter messed up his promo.

After Knight turned on Mansoor and Mace, he had a singles match against Mansoor. After defeating Mansoor, Knight cut a heel promo on the crowd in attendance. Later, Knight and Mansoor had a talk, and the former revealed that he was supposed to cut a babyface promo.

"I'm like, 'What's going on? Everything okay?' And Knight goes, 'I guess, somewhere along the way, something was lost, 'cause I was supposed to cut a babyface promo.' I was like, 'Excuse me?' He was like, 'Yeah, Hunter was like, 'Why'd you go and sh*t on the crowd?' I was like, '''Cause I'm a heel?' And he was like, 'No, you're not.' And he was like, 'Oh, oops!'" [59:37 - 1:00:00]

Will Triple H push LA Knight as a main event star soon?

LA Knight is one of the hottest acts on WWE TV today. He has been quite popular among the WWE Universe for a while now and could quite possibly be in line for a world title run in the distant future.

Only time will tell if WWE capitalizes on Knight's popularity and straps the rocket on his back. Knight is 40 years old, and WWE can't afford to waste time when it comes to pushing him to the moon.

