"No one has ever taught them this" - Triple H reveals how WWE decides to push newly signed wrestlers

Triple H is one of the WWE officials who makes the decisions regarding the future of newly-signed Superstars to the company. As the man in charge of WWE NXT, the Black and Gold brand has seen a lot of Superstars stand out due to their performances on the show.

The King of Kings talked about how he made the decision to push stars.

WWE NXT has a history of producing some of the best Superstars, and with Triple H at the helm, the brand has been able to put on multiple amazing events.

In the post-event media call for NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, Triple H went on to talk about how he had worked with different types of talent in WWE, and how some of the stars knew how to work on television. But at other times, that was not the case at all.

"The first time we work with them on television, and you begin to talk to them about television production, and they are like, 'I have no idea what you're talking about. No one has ever told me any of that before, so could you start over?' And you realize, oh my God. Wow, no one has ever taught them this. They just know and ended up being in the right place and the right time, or they were just lucky with how it was presented."

Triple H added that there were other wrestlers who came in with a blank slate and it was easier to teach them at times, as they didn't have to unlearn anything that they had been doing for years.

Triple H on how WWE decides to push wrestlers

Triple H talked about the process behind how WWE decided to push wrestlers who made their way into the company. He revealed that it often came down to the wrestlers themselves, and if they were able to grab the opportunity they were presented with.

"If you go back and look at the history of all of this, it depends on the performer. Some talent come in right away and they float right to television. Some talent come in and they don't. What it comes down to is us giving them bits and pieces of opportunity. I say this to everyone when they walk in the door for the most part. 'We are going to give you bits and pieces of opportunity.' Where that opportunity goes depends on how that opportunity is taken advantage of."

Triple H emphasized that being pushed depended on the performer and how they dealt with the training WWE provided when it came to their performance on television.