  • "No one knew" - Veteran gets candid about Naomi's unexpected actions in WWE (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Published Jul 27, 2025 00:31 GMT
What is next for Naomi? (via WWE.com)

Naomi has seen significant growth in her character in WWE over recent months. This has caught the attention of many veterans, including legendary journalist Bill Apter.

The Glow has had a stellar rise through the ranks recently, turning heel and winning the Money in the Bank contract, which led to her becoming the Women's World Champion. According to Bill Apter, it's clear that Naomi's new character has caught everyone off guard, especially considering how well she has been handling the changes.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Apter stated:

"The merchandise is probably doing well. And just that great, insane character that no one knew sweet Naomi could bring out? She has gone way above what everybody in that company probably thought she could do." [3:15 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

A WWE Hall of Famer thinks Naomi will retain her title at SummerSlam

Naomi is set to face IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam in what is expected to be an intense match. According to Teddy Long, Naomi will likely retain her title.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, the WWE Hall of Famer stated:

"I kinda agree with both of you guys. All three of these women are certainly tough competitors. I mean, they are gonna give you your money's worth, and this is gonna be one hell of a match at SummerSlam. I would like to see Naomi retain, you know what I mean. But you know, in this day and age, you never know what may happen, but I'm like you guys, I would like to see Naomi hold on to it." [2:14 onwards]
For now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for Naomi in WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Edited by Neda Ali
