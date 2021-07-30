"No one is really expecting much out of you" - The Rock's advice to ex-WWE star before a major event

Former WWE star Maven has revealed the advice that The Rock gave him before WrestleMania 18 to help him calm his nerves. The Rock told Maven backstage that "no one is really expecting much out of you," before winking at him to indicate that he was joking.

At WrestleMania 18, Maven was the Hardcore Champion and faced Goldust in a singles match. He was pinned by Spike Dudley. The title changed hands a few times during the course of the night, before Maven won it back by pinning Christian.

In a recent interview with Chris van Vliet, Maven spoke about The Rock's interaction with him backstage at WrestleMania 18.

"So it's WrestleMania 18 in Toronto. I went in the Hardcore Champion and left the Hardcore Champion. I'm backstage and I am scared to death, there's 70 something thousand people out there. The Rock sees this and he says 'Mave, come here.' So I go up to him and I think I'm going to get words of advice from the best. He goes 'Hey, no one is really expecting much out of you. So just do the best you can.' He turns around and walks away I'm like what the f*ck was that? He then turns and winks at me. That calmed me down. That one little joke, then it was like f*ck it lets have some fun," said Maven.

The former WWE star stated that he gives the same advice that The Rock gave him to those asking for guidance.

WWE WrestleMania 18 had a stacked card

19yrs ago today the Rock and I had a match that will stand the test of time,I’m still waiting for that same energy to show up again brother Wood4Life pic.twitter.com/TBKpz2YPDB — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) March 18, 2021

The Rock was in one of the greatest matches in WrestleMania history at WrestleMania 18, when he faced off against Hulk Hogan. The match between the two icons is remembered fondly to this day, and will probably go down in history as one of the greatest singles matches ever.

The Undertaker and Ric Flair also faced each other in a singles match at WWE WrestleMania 18, while the main event was also an iconic one, where Triple H defeated Chris Jericho, the then Undisputed Champion in WWE.

Wrestlemania 18: @SteveAustinBSR wins his fourth straight match at the Showcase of the Immortals, defeating @ScottHallNWO. Iconic. pic.twitter.com/xmPNaodk5y — USA Network (@USA_Network) April 2, 2020

