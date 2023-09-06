"No one remembers ze Goontha!" - Former WWE Champion claims Gunther will be forgotten in 35 years

A former WWE Champion has taken a shot at Intercontinental Champion Gunther on social media.

Gunther defended the Intercontinental Championship against Gunther in the main event of last night's edition of RAW. Gable's family was in the front row for the match, and the challenger gave it everything he had. Unfortunately for Gable, it wasn't enough, and he came up short. After the match, Chad Gable's daughter broke down in tears in the front row.

The Ring General will surpass The Honky Tonk Man's record for the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history on September 7th. His reign has been dominant thus far, but a former rival thinks he will be forgotten in time.

Sheamus took to Twitter today to poke fun at the Intercontinental Champion as he approaches The Honky Tonk Man's record. The Celtic Warrior responded to a post by the Intercontinental Champion with a humorous image and joked that nobody will remember him as time passes.

Expand Tweet

Gunther explains why he was hesitant to sign with WWE

Gunther recently disclosed why he waited for so long to sign with WWE.

He signed with WWE in 2019 and performed under the name Walter in NXT UK. The company changed his ring name to Gunther in January 2022 when he was moved to the primary NXT brand. He made his main roster debut along with Ludwig KAiser on the April 8, 2022, edition of SmackDown and picked up a win over Joe Alonzo in a quash match.

Speaking with Bill Apter and Dr. Chris Featherstone in an exclusive interview ahead of SummerSlam, the RAW star admitted that he distanced himself from WWE because he grew up watching Japanese wrestling and enjoyed the sports element of wrestling more than the entertainment side:

"To be honest, it was one of the reasons why he distanced myself from WWE for so long, why I hesitated when everybody from Europe got signed. When I started training and digging into wrestling, I always watched Japanese wrestling. All Japan and more sports-based stuff than the entertainment aspect. But over time, I think it's a normal evolution." [From 04:26 to 04:57]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

The leader of Imperium has established himself as one of the biggest stars in the company and a dominant force on the red brand. It will be interesting to see if Gable gets another opportunity to capture the title in the weeks ahead.

Did you enjoy the main event of last night's RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena